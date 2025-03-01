Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing increasing legal challenges as multiple lawsuits alleging abuse, sexual misconduct, and career exploitation continue to surface. The latest case, filed by Making The Band singer Sara Rivers, adds to a growing list of accusations against the music mogul, putting renewed scrutiny on his past actions and business practices.

Former Making The Band singer Sara Rivers has filed a lawsuit against him, alleging mistreatment, abuse, and sexual harassment during her time on the MTV reality show. The lawsuit, which also names MTV, Viacom, and former Bad Boy Entertainment employees—including Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs, and ex-assistant Fonzworth Bentley—adds to the growing list of legal challenges against the hip-hop mogul.

Allegations of mistreatment on Reality TV According to TMZ, Rivers claims she endured humiliating treatment on Making The Band 2, with some incidents aired for millions of viewers. One of the key moments she cites is the infamous "cheesecake incident," where Diddy forced her and other group members from Da Band to walk several blocks to get him a dessert.

Beyond the on-screen challenges, Rivers alleges that she was subjected to inappropriate living conditions. "She also complains of being forced to sleep in an open bay with four other males despite being married at the time and says she was threatened with being ousted if she didn't comply," TMZ reported.

Claims of career sabotage Rivers further alleges that Diddy “maliciously and recklessly” destroyed her music career. She claims that after forming Da Band, he abruptly dismantled the group while keeping most of her earnings from the show, depriving her of financial opportunities while continuing to benefit from her work.

Sexual harassment and assault accusations The lawsuit also includes serious allegations of sexual misconduct. Rivers claims that Diddy once cornered her, blocked her from moving, and ran his hand across her breasts. She is seeking damages for the alleged assault, adding another layer of legal trouble for the embattled music mogul.

Diddy’s legal team calls lawsuit "meritless" Diddy Combs’ representatives have denied the allegations, calling the lawsuit "false and opportunistic."

"This is yet another example of false claims being filed against Mr. Combs. No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor," his legal team told TMZ.

They also suggested that the lawsuit was strategically filed before the expiration of New York’s Gender-Motivated Violence Act. "It’s clear that opportunists are rushing to file last-minute, meritless claims. Mr. Combs remains confident he will prevail in court," his team stated.