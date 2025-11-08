More trouble for US travellers? Transportation chief Sean Duffy says flight cuts could reach 20% as shutdown drags

Amid unprecedented government-imposed reductions in US flights as the shutdown drags on, travellers in America could face more trouble in coming days as US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned on Friday that the government could force airlines to cut up to 20% of flights.

Sean Duffy said that as many as 15% or even 20% of flights could be cut in the coming days, adding, "The cuts were a proactive safety step as the shutdown puts "strain on the system from both pilots and air traffic controllers.

Though the Transportation Secretary did not give any timeline, Duffy said that they are going to make decisions based on what they see in the airspace.

As the cuts began, over 1,200 flights from American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines were cancelled and 2,600 flights were delayed. Forty airports were slated for the cuts, including major hubs in Atlanta, Newark, Denver, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles, reported AFP.

Whereas, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was forced to delay hundreds of flights at nine airports due to air traffic controllers absence.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom warned that increased cuts would be "problematic.

"This level of cancellation is going to grow over time and that's something that is going to be problematic," Isom told CNBC.

"This is frustrating. We don't need to be in this position," he added.

According to the New York Times, many travelers sought out trains, buses and other alternatives.

The data analysed by AFP showed that the most affected airports were Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta, Chicago O'Hare, Denver and Phoenix.

United Airlines said half of its impacted customers were able to be rebooked within four hours of their original departure time. United, which canceled 184 flights Friday, will cut 168 Saturday and 158 Sunday.

During the record-long 38-day government shutdown, 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 security screeners have been forced to work without pay.

The FAA is restricting space launches as well.

It also warned it could reject specific cuts if they disproportionately impacted certain communities and could cut up to 10% of general aviation flights at high-traffic airports if staffing issues arose.

Which airports are affected? 1. Anchorage International in Alaska

2. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International in Georgia

3. Boston Logan International in Massachusetts

4. Baltimore/Washington International in Maryland

5. Charlotte Douglas International in North Carolina

6. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International in Kentucky

7. Dallas Love Field in Texas

8. Ronald Reagan Washington National in Virginia

9. Denver International in Colorado

10. Dallas/Fort Worth International in Texas

11. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County in Michigan

12. Newark Liberty International in New Jersey

13. Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International in Florida

14. Honolulu International in Hawaii

15. Houston Hobby in Texas

16. Washington Dulles International in Virginia

17. George Bush Houston Intercontinental in Texas

18. Indianapolis International in Indiana

19. John F. Kennedy International in New York

20. Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas

21. Los Angeles International in California

22. LaGuardia Airport in New York

23. Orlando International in Florida

24. Chicago Midway International in Illinois

25. Memphis International in Tennessee

26. Miami International in Florida

27. Minneapolis/St Paul International in Minnesota

28. Oakland International in California

29. Ontario International in California

30. Chicago O`Hare International in Illinois

31. Portland International in Oregon

32. Philadelphia International in Pennsylvania

33. Phoenix Sky Harbor International in Arizona

34. San Diego International in California

35. Louisville International in Kentucky

36. Seattle/Tacoma International in Washington

37. San Francisco International in California

38. Salt Lake City International in Utah

39. Teterboro in New Jersey