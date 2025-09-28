Mormon Church fire video goes viral. Here's what we know so far as multiple people shot at

Multiple people were shot on Sunday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, leaving one person dead and nine others injured, authorities said. The shooter is reportedly down. The church, located about 50 miles north of Detroit, was engulfed in flames following the attack, police added.

Police confirmation The Grand Blanc Township Police Department said there are multiple victims and the shooter is down, and there is no threat to the public at this time. Also, authorities have urged residents to avoid the area.

Emergency response Firefighters sprayed water on the building as smoke billowed from the church. Emergency vehicles, including fire trucks and police cars, responded to the scene. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the area had been evacuated and that both local and federal authorities were actively responding.

“The entire church is on fire. This is a dynamic scene,” Swanson said, adding that additional details would be released as the investigation continues.

Community impact The church, surrounded by a parking lot and a large lawn, is near residential neighborhoods. Grand Blanc, home to roughly 8,000 people, is located just outside Flint.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer condemned the attack, stating: “Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable. My heart is breaking for the Grand Blanc community.”

Community impact The church, surrounded by a parking lot and a large lawn, is near residential neighborhoods and a Jehovah’s Witness church. Grand Blanc, with roughly 8,000 residents, is located just outside Flint.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer expressed her concern, saying, “Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable. My heart is breaking for the Grand Blanc community.”

Authorities have not released details on the victims’ conditions. The situation remains under investigation.

Trump calls for end to violence President Donald Trump addressed the deadly shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, in a post on Truth Social.

Trump said confirmed that the FBI was on site, leading the federal investigation with full support from state and local authorities.

Describing the attack as “yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States,” Trump urged the public to pray for the victims and their families. He also called for an immediate end to what he described as the “epidemic of violence” in the country.

(With AP, Reuters inputs)

Also Read | Southport North Carolina shooting: Nigel Edge identified as suspected gunman