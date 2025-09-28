Several injured in mass shooting at Mormon church in US' Michigan — video shows ‘church on fire’

An incident of mas shooting was reported at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in US' Michigan on Sunday.

Police said multiple people were shot at the Mormon church in Michigan and the shooter is down.

"There are multiple victims and the shooter is down. There is no threat to the public at this time. The church is actively on fire," the Grand Blanc Township Police Department said, urging people to avoid the area.

The shooting occurred at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, about 50 miles north of Detroit, local police said in a social media post.

The church was on fire. A video circulating on social medi showed thick billows of smoke comming out of the churge.

In a Facebook post, the Grand Blanc Township Police Department said there is “No threat to the public at this time” and that “the church is actively on fire.”

According to the New York Post, authorities directed people on site to a reunification pavilion to the north and said offsite reunification is at the Trillium theater at Holly and McCandlish.

Residents were urged: “PLEASE AVOID THE AREA!!” Further details, including victim conditions, were not immediately released by police.

More information is awaited and it was not immediately clear how the injuries occurred.