Most Americans say Donald Trump’s tariffs will raise prices: New poll

Most Americans believe President Donald Trump has focused too much on tariffs rather than lowering prices, a CBS News/YouGov survey conducted between March 27-28, 2025, found. While Trump argues that tariffs will have long-term benefits, the prevailing public sentiment is that they will raise prices both in the short (72%) and long term (47%).

The survey of 2,609 US adults was weighted for demographics and 2024 vote. The margin of error is ±2.3 points.

Approval ratings on economy and inflation Trump’s approval rating for handling inflation remains negative (44%). His overall approval on the economy (48%) has also edged into negative territory since last month. However, Joe Biden (38%) continues to receive more blame for the current inflation rate than Trump does (34%).

Immigration policy and deportation program Despite concerns about the economy, Trump's immigration policies, particularly his deportation program, maintain majority approval (58%). His ratings on immigration remain extremely positive among Republicans.

Judicial oversight and impeachment calls A broad majority of Americans support judicial review of Trump’s policies, including many Republicans. However, a significant portion of the GOP, particularly those in the MAGA movement, support efforts to impeach federal judges who rule against Trump’s policies.

Federal workforce reductions and public services Views on Trump's efforts to reduce the federal workforce are evenly split. Many Americans (85%) fear that these reductions will impact services they rely on.

Use of Signal app for military discussions Recent report suggests that Trump administration officials discussed US military plans on the Signal messaging app. Most Americans, including Republicans, (44%) consider this a serious matter and disapprove of the use of an encrypted app for such discussions. However, four in ten Republicans find the use of Signal appropriate.