Mountain lion attack suspected after woman found dead while hiking in northern Colorado; 1st fatal case in over 25 years

A woman was killed in a suspected mountain lion attack while hiking alone in the mountains of northern Colorado on Thursday (January 1), in what would be the state’s first fatal attack by the predator in more than 25 years, Associated Press reported citing authorities as saying.

The attack occurred in the mountains south of the small community of Glen Haven, about 7 miles northeast of Estes Park, an area considered the gateway to the eastern entrance of Rocky Mountain National Park, according to officials. AP stated.

The woman was found along a remote stretch of the Crosier Mountain Trail, which lies within a national forest.

Hikers encounter mountain lion near victim Shortly before noon, two hikers encountered a mountain lion near the woman’s body and threw rocks at the animal to scare it away so they could attempt to help, said Kara Van Hoose of Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

“One of the hikers was a physician who attended to the victim and did not find a pulse,” Van Hoose said.

Details about the woman’s injuries and the official cause of death were not immediately released.

Two mountain lions shot by officers Wildlife officers later located two mountain lions in the area and fatally shot the animals, Van Hoose said.

The search for other mountain lions in the area remained ongoing, she said, adding that “circumstances would dictate whether any additional lions that are found are killed.”

Area known for lion sightings Authorities said sightings of mountain lions are common in the forested area where the suspected attack occurred, though no recent attacks on humans had been documented there.

“This is a very common time of year to take mountain lion sightings and reports, especially in Larimer County, where this is very good mountain lion habitat,” Van Hoose said.

“Trails in this area are in pretty remote land — it’s wooded, it’s rocky, there’s elevation gains and dips."

Rare but deadly encounters Mountain lion attacks on humans are rare in Colorado. The state’s last suspected fatal attack occurred in 1999, when a 3-year-old child was killed. Two years earlier, a 10-year-old boy was killed and dragged away by a mountain lion while hiking with family members in Rocky Mountain National Park, the news outlet stated.

Last year in Northern California, two brothers were stalked and attacked by a mountain lion; one of them was killed, authorities said.

About mountain lions in Colorado Mountain lions — also known as cougars or catamounts — can weigh up to 130 pounds (60 kilograms) and grow more than six feet (1.8 metres) long. They primarily prey on deer.

Colorado is home to an estimated 3,800 to 4,400 mountain lions. The animals are classified as a big game species in the state and may be legally hunted.