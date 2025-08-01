Mourners honor Bangladeshi immigrant NYPD officer killed in attack at NFL headquarters building, all details here

Thousands stood in pouring rain outside a Bronx mosque Thursday to honor Officer Didarul Islam, killed while guarding 345 Park Avenue during Monday’s mass shooting.

A life of service cut short Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch promoted the 36-year-old to detective first grade posthumously, calling him a man who “built the American dream with his own hands”.

Inside Parkchester Jame Masjid, Islam’s pregnant wife’s statement was read: "To our family, he was our world."

Fire trucks hoisted a giant American flag nearby as officers from 54 precincts stood shoulder-to-shoulder outside . The service drew Mayor Eric Adams, gubernatorial candidates, and grieving members of New York’s Bangladeshi community.

Islam immigrated from Bangladesh, working first as a school safety officer before joining NYPD 3.5 years ago. He supported parents in Bangladesh while raising two sons (ages 4 and 8) in the Bronx with his wife, who expects their third child next month.

Deputy Inspector Muhammad Ashraf recalled Islam’s "humble, steady" dedication, noting he’d worked a full shift at Sunday’s Dominican Day Parade before taking extra security work Monday.

The attack left his father hospitalized with a stroke, while his eldest son carries Islam’s police memo book for comfort . White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared President Trump’s condolences, honoring Islam’s “ultimate sacrifice”.

Mourners described how Islam "lived when people like him are vilified as outsiders," urging America to “protect our dignity as he protected yours”, according to a PTI report.



After prayers, streets filled with kneeling mourners, including Muslim officers in uniform, as thunderstorms soaked the silent crowds. Mayor Adams praised Islam’s unit, the Strategic Response Group, whose disbandment Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani has vowed . Mamdani attended at the family’s invitation but didn’t speak.

Gunman Shane Tamura, 27, drove from Las Vegas targeting NFL offices over CTE brain injury fears but took a wrong elevator.

His rampage killed Islam, security guard Aland Etienne, Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner, and real estate worker Julia Hyman . Governor Kathy Hochul noted Islam "stood out front" as a barrier, likely saving lives.

