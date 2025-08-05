MrBeast and creators team up as water campaign raises 6 million years of clean water

On August 1, YouTube star MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) and fellow creator Mark Rober launched #TeamWater, a global fundraiser aiming to raise $40 million by August 31. The goal: provide clean water for 2 million people, with $1 giving one person one year of water.

At press time, the campaign had already delivered over 6 million years of water service to communities in need. Over 3,000 creators across 84 countries are participating, using their platforms to raise awareness and funds.

The funds raised through #TeamWater go primarily to WaterAid, a nonprofit with four decades of experience building long‑term water infrastructure. Projects include solar‑powered wells, rainwater harvesting systems, rain and desalination systems, and gravity‑fed pipelines, all designed with and maintained by local communities to last for decades.

Additional charity partners GivePower, DigDeep, and the Alok Foundation help implement projects in places like Kenya, Brazil, Colombia, Malawi, Bangladesh, Ecuador, and the U.S. (including Jackson, Mississippi and rural West Virginia).

According to United Nations data, more than 2 billion people lacked safely managed drinking water as of 2022, and by 2040, up to 4.5 billion people could face water scarcity.

#TeamWater aims to address this urgent crisis by combining global creator reach with real‑world solutions. Critics of past campaigns like #TeamTrees and #TeamSeas note the need for deeper engagement, but TeamWater partners with WaterAid to focus on community‑rooted planning and maintenance, making change sustainable, not temporary.

The campaign builds on MrBeast and Rober’s previous successes, #TeamTrees and #TeamSeas, which helped plant 20 million trees and remove over 30 million pounds of ocean trash, raising more than $50 million total.