After a slow start, Mufasa: The Lion King has finally claimed the top spot at the box office, surpassing Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on its third Friday in theaters. The Walt Disney Pictures movie earned $7.6 million on January 3, overtaking Sonic 3, which earned $6.9 million. Gothic horror Nosferatu, which debuted on December 25, rounded out the top three with $4.25 million in revenue.

A rocky start for ‘Mufasa’ Despite a tepid debut, Mufasa: The Lion King has proven its resilience at the box office. Its opening was below expectations, partly due to heavy competition, particularly from Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which also released on December 20. However, the film has now managed to outpace its competition.

Other Box Office highlights The fantasy musical Wicked dropped to fifth place with $3.33 million, following its streaming release on December 31. Moana 2 saw an increase in its position, securing fourth place with $4.1 million in sales.

About ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Directed by Barry Jenkins, Mufasa: The Lion King is a prequel-sequel to 2019’s The Lion King, which was a live-action remake of the 1994 animated classic. The story follows Mufasa, an orphaned cub who embarks on an extraordinary journey after meeting Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline. Together with a group of misfits, they evade a dangerous foe, testing their bonds and discovering their destinies.