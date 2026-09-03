Multiple fatalities feared, cops among six injured in mass shooting in Minneapolis

At least three people, including the suspected gunman, have been killed in a mass shooting in a downtown Minneapolis apartment building Wednesday afternoon (local time). The Associated Press, citing Minneapolis Police, reported that one of the victims was fatally shot at the scene, and one died after arriving at Hennepin County Medical Center.

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Sgt. Garrett Parten, the Public Information Officer of the Minneapolis Police Department, said three cops were also injured in the incident.

According to CBS’s local outlet WCCO, one of the officers was shot in the leg, and another was hit in the stomach. Both are said to be out of danger, while the nature of the third cop's injury was not immediately clear.

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"The Minneapolis Police Department is on the scene of a shooting... involving multiple victims, including two police officers," the city said in a statement.

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Hennepin Healthcare, which runs a local hospital, said it had taken in seven patients from the shooting and that one had died.

Tim Walz, Kash Patel respond Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he was aware of the incident and thanked police who were responding to the situation. He said his public safety team was also heading to the area.

“Grateful to law enforcement actively working to ensure the safety of our neighbors in Downtown Minneapolis this afternoon,” Walz said on X. “Minnesota is praying for our first responders.”

FBI Director Kash Patel also said that his agency was aware and that its personnel was responding. “We will offer any and all resources necessary to assist local authorities,” Patel said on X.

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Video posted to social media showed police aiming rifles upward at an apartment tower near the Minneapolis Convention Center.

What eyewitnesses said Eyewitnesses told the Associated Press that the suspected shooter was a resident of the apartment building.

Julius Bailey said he was sitting outside of his apartment building when he heard gunshots and saw a man he recognized as a resident of the building holding a pistol. Bailey said he heard a woman screaming and immediately started running away. He said he counted eight shots.

Bailey said that he recognized the man holding the gun because he was someone who was known for showing off his weapon. Bailey said he has tried to avoid the man since moving into the building in June.

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“I could tell he was trouble,” he told AP.

Chris Miller, who also lives in the apartment building, said he heard a rapid succession of gunshots and quickly ran outside for safety. He said he believed he knew who carried out the shooting and that he encountered someone in the hallway with a handgun earlier this week and reported that person to management.

(With inputs from agencies)