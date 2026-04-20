‘Multiple individuals began…’: Planned fight leads to mass shooting incident at Winston-Salem park

A planned fight involving two young people led to a mass shooting at a city park in Winston-Salem near a middle school, on Monday, reported ABC13 News. North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that state investigators are responding to the incident.
Police said "multiple individuals began shooting at each other" after the situation escalated, and there are multiple victims.
The shooting occurred at Leinbach Park, which is near Jefferson Middle School, law enforcement officials said. The school will remain on lockdown until the scene is secure, according to the NC SBI. The public is advised to avoid the area.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
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