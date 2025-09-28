Multiple injured in shocking restaurant shooting in North Carolina; Gunmen open fire from boat

Multiple people were injured Saturday night when gunfire erupted at a North Carolina waterfront restaurant, authorities reported.

A Star News report said, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a boat pulled up to the American Fish Company restaurant dock, paused and then the shooter fired into the crowd.

The boat then took off with no suspects having been captured as of 10:30 p.m., according to City Manager Noah Saldo, the Star News reported.

American Fish Company bills itself as one of Southport’s “favorite hangouts” and often features live music, including on Saturday when band “Bacon Grease” which was scheduled to perform from 7 to 10 p.m., according to the restaurant’s Instagram page.