Multiple injured as man drives vehicle into crowd in Los Angeles' East Hollywood

Over 20 people were injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd of people in East Hollywood on Saturday, an AP report, quoting the Los Angeles Fire Department, said. Up to five people are in critical condition, a further 8-10 in serious condition and 10-15 in fair condition, the department reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Santa Monica Boulevard around 2 am local time, a Bloomberg report said. The West Santa Monica Boulevard location in East Hollywood provided by the LAFD is near a music venue, according to news channel CNN.

Over a dozen ambulances, fire engines, and specialised rescue teams at the scene. The cause of the crash remains unknown and under investigation, the report added.