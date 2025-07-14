Multiple people injured in Kentucky shootings, Governor Andy Beshear says on X, State Trooper among victims

Multiple people were injured, including a police officer, in a series of shootings in Lexington, Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear said on X.



Beshear's X post reads, “Kentucky, we are aware of a series of incidents in Lexington around one suspect, including a trooper-involved shooting and an additional shooting at Richmond Road Baptist Church with multiple injuries. The trooper and others are being treated at a nearby hospital.”

Beshear also said that one of the shootings took place at Richmond Road Baptist Church.



Gunfire broke out at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport around 11:40 a.m. Sunday, causing panic as travelers ran through Terminal Drive. Witnesses reported seeing dozens of police cars and ambulances rush to the scene after a Kentucky State Trooper was shot.

The suspect fled immediately, leaving the wounded trooper with serious injuries. Airport officials temporarily closed roads and the terminal, though flights later resumed normally. Social media posts captured the chaos, with one person tweeting: “Shots fired at Kentucky’s Blue Grass Airport as terminal descends into chaos”.

Church attack leaves multiple wounded The gunman drove 16 miles to Richmond Road Baptist Church, where he shot more victims before noon. Police tracked the suspect and confronted him at the church, ending with the shooter dead and “multiple victims” injured.

EMS teams treated wounded churchgoers at the scene, though their conditions remain unknown. Governor Andy Beshear also said, “Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts”. The trooper and other victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for emergency care.

Community shaken by violence Lexington residents faced three separate shootings within hours Sunday, including an unrelated pre-dawn incident on Winchester Road that injured three people.

At the airport and church, witnesses described terrifying moments: travelers hid behind counters while church services turned into rescue operations. Police haven’t revealed the suspect’s identity or motives but confirmed no further threats exist . Authorities asked the public to avoid both crime scenes as investigations continued through the afternoon.

Ongoing investigations and healing Kentucky State Police and Lexington Police are reviewing evidence from both locations, with support from the FBI.

The trooper’s condition remains serious but stable, while the church victims’ injuries range from critical to minor.