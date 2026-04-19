Several injured near University of Iowa after wild brawl leads to mass shooting: Details

Several people have been reported injured in a possible mass shooting incident near the University of Iowa's campus after a wild brawl occurred early on Sunday, AFP reported.
Reports, citing the Iowa City Police Department, said that police were responding to a large fight at the Pedestrian Mall in Iowa City at approximately 1:45 am (local time) when arriving officers heard gunshots ring out. Further, the investigation is currently underway, with the University of Iowa stating in an alert that there were "confirmed victims." However, it did not provide any additional details on casualties.
The university, in an alert posted on its website, said, "First responders on scene. Confirmed victims. Please continue to avoid the area." It also said the gunshots were reported near College and Clinton streets in the heart of the Midwest college town.
The Iowa City Police have launched an investigation into the shooting, asking for witnesses to come forward and give their accounts, along with any security camera footage. Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Iowa City officials, in a statement, said, "The Iowa City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday," adding that no arrests have been made so far. It further noted, "At this time, multiple victims have been taken to area hospitals to be treated for wounds suffered in the shooting," with their conditions being unknown.
According to the New York Post, while the number of victims or their severity remains unknown, unconfirmed reports suggest that at least six people were hospitalised.
The United States, where firearms are readily available, has a long history of gun violence that kills thousands of people every year, AFP reported. Earlier in February, two people were killed by gunfire at South Carolina State University. In another case in December 2025, two people were killed, and nine others were wounded by a gunman who opened fire inside a classroom.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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