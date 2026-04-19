Subscribe

Several injured near University of Iowa after wild brawl leads to mass shooting: Details

Several people have been reported injured in a possible mass shooting incident near the University of Iowa's campus after a wild brawl occurred early on Sunday, AFP reported.

Swati Gandhi
Updated19 Apr 2026, 06:48 PM IST
Several people were reportedly injured near the University of Iowa after a wild brawl turned urgly and turned into a possible incident of mass shooting | Representative image
Several people were reportedly injured near the University of Iowa after a wild brawl turned urgly and turned into a possible incident of mass shooting | Representative image(Pixabay)
AI Quick Read

Several people have been reported injured in a possible mass shooting incident near the University of Iowa's campus after a wild brawl occurred early on Sunday, AFP reported.

Reports, citing the Iowa City Police Department, said that police were responding to a large fight at the Pedestrian Mall in Iowa City at approximately 1:45 am (local time) when arriving officers heard gunshots ring out. Further, the investigation is currently underway, with the University of Iowa stating in an alert that there were "confirmed victims." However, it did not provide any additional details on casualties.

Advertisement

University of Iowa warns to avoid the area

The university, in an alert posted on its website, said, "First responders on scene. Confirmed victims. Please continue to avoid the area." It also said the gunshots were reported near College and Clinton streets in the heart of the Midwest college town.

Advertisement

The Iowa City Police have launched an investigation into the shooting, asking for witnesses to come forward and give their accounts, along with any security camera footage. Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Iowa City officials, in a statement, said, "The Iowa City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday," adding that no arrests have been made so far. It further noted, "At this time, multiple victims have been taken to area hospitals to be treated for wounds suffered in the shooting," with their conditions being unknown.

According to the New York Post, while the number of victims or their severity remains unknown, unconfirmed reports suggest that at least six people were hospitalised.

Advertisement

US' long history of gun violence

The United States, where firearms are readily available, has a long history of gun violence that kills thousands of people every year, AFP reported. Earlier in February, two people were killed by gunfire at South Carolina State University. In another case in December 2025, two people were killed, and nine others were wounded by a gunman who opened fire inside a classroom.

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

United States
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsUs NewsSeveral injured near University of Iowa after wild brawl leads to mass shooting: Details
Read Next Story