Several injured near University of Iowa after wild brawl leads to mass shooting: Details

Several people have been reported injured in a possible mass shooting incident near the University of Iowa's campus after a wild brawl occurred early on Sunday, AFP reported.
Reports, citing the Iowa City Police Department, said that police were responding to a large fight at the Pedestrian Mall in Iowa City at approximately 1:45 am (local time) when arriving officers heard gunshots ring out. Further, the investigation is currently underway, with the University of Iowa stating in an alert that there were "confirmed victims." However, it did not provide any additional details on casualties.
The university, in an alert posted on its website, said, "First responders on scene. Confirmed victims. Please continue to avoid the area." It also said the gunshots were reported near College and Clinton streets in the heart of the Midwest college town.
The Iowa City Police have launched an investigation into the shooting, asking for witnesses to come forward and give their accounts, along with any security camera footage. Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Iowa City officials, in a statement, said, "The Iowa City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday," adding that no arrests have been made so far. It further noted, "At this time, multiple victims have been taken to area hospitals to be treated for wounds suffered in the shooting," with their conditions being unknown.
According to the New York Post, while the number of victims or their severity remains unknown, unconfirmed reports suggest that at least six people were hospitalised.
The United States, where firearms are readily available, has a long history of gun violence that kills thousands of people every year, AFP reported. Earlier in February, two people were killed by gunfire at South Carolina State University. In another case in December 2025, two people were killed, and nine others were wounded by a gunman who opened fire inside a classroom.