‘Mumdumi or whatever’—Elon Musk mocks Zohran Mamdani, endorses Andrew Cuomo in NYC mayor race

Tesla CEO and former advisor to President Donald Trump, Elon Musk on Tuesday, November 4, mocked Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani as he publicly backed former New York City Governor Andrew Cuomo on the eve of the city mayoral election.

In another high-profile voice to the heated New York City mayor election, Elon Musk urged New York residents to “remember to vote tomorrow,” as he also referred to Zohran Mamdani as “Mumdumi or whatever his name is.”

He also added that a vote for Republican Curtis Sliwa would effectively help Mamdani win – a sentiment echoed earlier by US President Donald Trump.

In a post on X, Elon Musk said, “Remember to vote tomorrow in New York! Bear in mind that a vote for Curtis is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is. VOTE CUOMO!”

Donald Trump backs Andrew Cuomo Earlier on Monday, November 3, President Donald Trump extended his support to Andrew Cuomo – former Democrat who's running as asn Independent – and warned that as a President, he would retrict the federal funds to New York City if Zohran Mamdani wins the mayoral race.

Backing Cuomo, whom he described as a “bad Democrat,” Trump warned that supporting Republican Curtis Sliwa would only bolster Mamdani’s chances in the mayoral race.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, “If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival! It can only get worse with a Communist at the helm, and I don’t want to send, as President, good money after bad.”

“Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice.”

New York mayoral election New York City is all set to elect a new mayor on Tuesday as the mayoral race enters its final lap, with Indian-descent Zohran Kwame Mamdani emerging as the front-runner to take up the top political post in America's biggest city.

November 4 is election day across the US, with polls opening from 6 am to 9 pm. The early voting period, which commenced on October 25, ended on Sunday.

Democrat Zohran Mamdani is up against Independent candidate and former Governor Andrew Cuomo, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

Zohran Mamdani has emerged as the front-runner in the NYC Mayoral election race and has promised to “lower costs and make life easier” for New Yorkers as the city gets “too expensive.”