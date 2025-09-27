Yogurt shop murders case: 4 Texas girls’ killing solved after over 30 years; ‘DNA links a dead man’

Authorities have identified Robert Eugene Brashers, a deceased serial killer, as the suspect in the brutal killing of four teenage girls in Austin, Texas. Brashers, known for violent crimes across multiple states, died by suicide in 1999 during a police standoff.

What happened at the yogurt shop? In 1991, 17-year-old Eliza Thomas, 13-year-old Amy Ayers, 17-year-old Jennifer Harbison, and 15-year-old Sarah Harbison were found gagged, tied with their own clothing, and shot in the head inside the ‘I Can’t Believe It’s Yogurt!’ shop. The crime scene had been set on fire to destroy evidence.

How was Brashers linked to the murders? Retired Austin detective John Jones, who worked on the case early on, said DNA evidence connected Brashers to the killings. “The gun he used to shoot himself is believed to be consistent with a bullet casing found in a drain inside the yogurt shop,” Jones told CBS News.

After the murders, four teenage men were charged. Robert Springsteen and Michael Scott were convicted but later released on appeal, while charges against Maurice Pierce and Forrest Welborn were dropped amid claims of coerced confessions and lack of evidence.

How did investigators finally solve the case? Police revisited old biological evidence using modern DNA techniques, including Y-STR testing, which isolates male DNA. Partial male DNA from one victim did not match the previously accused men. Using genetic genealogy, investigators traced the DNA to Brashers.

What does the Austin Police Department say? “Our team never gave up working on this case,” the department said. “For almost 34 years, they have worked tirelessly and remained committed to solving this case for the families of Jennifer Harbison, Sarah Harbison, Eliza Thomas, and Amy Ayers.”