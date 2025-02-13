Musk’s X agrees to pay about $10 million to settle Trump lawsuit
Summary
- The platform becomes second social-media company to settle with Trump after Jan. 6, 2021, riot triggered bans
WASHINGTON—Elon Musk’s X has agreed to pay about $10 million to settle a lawsuit that Donald Trump brought against the company and its former chief executive, according to people familiar with the matter.
