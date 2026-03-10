‘Muslims don’t belong in American society’: Republican Rep. Ogles pushes ban on immigration from Muslim-majority nations

Republican Congressman Andy Ogles

has triggered a major political backlash after posting a series of Islamophobic remarks on social media, including a statement saying “Muslims don’t belong in American society.”

The Tennessee lawmaker, a member of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus, wrote the comments on Monday on X, prompting sharp condemnation from Democrats.

In one post, Ogles shared mugshots of people he identified as being from Somalia and Senegal and wrote: “None of them belong here.”

In another message, he posted a screenshot listing member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and wrote: “There are 57 Islamic countries in the world (not counting the UK). If muslims want to practice their law and exemplify Muhammadan culture, that is where they belong.”

Ogles also targeted Zohran Mamdani, the Muslim mayor of New York City, after an attempted bombing outside Mamdani’s residence during an anti-Islam protest.

“The [Department of Justice] can deport him today. All they need to do is read his file,” Ogles wrote.

Democrats condemn remarks Democratic leaders swiftly denounced the statements.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote: “Andy Ogles is a malignant clown and pathological liar who has fabricated his whole life story. Disgusting Islamophobes like you do not belong in Congress or in civilized society.”

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark added: “This disgusting sh** doesn’t belong in American society. And Republicans who support it don’t belong in Congress.”

Bill to restrict immigration from Muslim-majority countries The controversy escalated further after Ogles announced plans to introduce legislation that would halt immigration from several countries with predominantly Muslim populations.

The proposed bill, titled the “Halt Immigration from Countries with Inadequate Verification Capabilities Act,” would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to bar entry for individuals from Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen, citing concerns that authorities cannot reliably verify the identity or background of travelers from those countries.

Ogles said the measure is meant to build on travel restrictions introduced by Donald Trump in 2017. “Mass Islamic immigration, legal or illegal, has transformed America and brought destructive consequences,” the Tennessee Republican said in a statement.

Under the proposal, the ban would also apply to individuals who have lived in the listed countries within five years before seeking entry to the United States, though U.S. citizens would be exempt.

Context: Austin shooting Ogles’ proposal comes days after a deadly shooting in Austin, Texas that left at least three people dead and more than a dozen injured.

Police said the suspect, Ndiaga Diagne, was killed after a confrontation with officers. Investigators have not confirmed a motive, though authorities reported finding religious symbols and materials at the suspect’s residence.