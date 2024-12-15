Several exciting new shows, documentaries, and dramas are hitting popular streaming platforms next week. From stand-up comedy specials to gripping dramas and powerful stories inspired by real-life events, here's everything you can look forward to from December 16 through December 22.
Next Week’s OTT Highlights: Netflix brings Ronny Chieng’s sharp stand-up special Love to Hate It, Julia’s Stepping Stones - a heartfelt documentary on Julia Reichert's journey, and The Six Triple Eight, a gripping war drama by Tyler Perry. Disney+ premieres Will Trent, a thrilling crime drama, while The Dragon Prince returns with its epic Season 7 adventure.
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Comedy, Stand-Up
Director: Cameron Barnett
Stars: Ronny Chieng
Synopsis: Ronny Chieng brings his sharp wit to this stand-up special as he explores topics like IVF, online debates, generational divides, and the chaos of men’s self-help movements. This multi-night sold-out show offers a mix of laughter and clever commentary on modern life.
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Documentary, Biography
Director: Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert
Synopsis: This documentary follows Julia Reichert’s journey to becoming a celebrated filmmaker, exploring her upbringing, career milestones, and pivotal insights into the women’s movement and working-class stories.
Platform: Disney+
Genre: Drama, Crime
Synopsis: Will Trent, a brilliant agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, is navigating a new romantic relationship while battling demons from his past. His life takes a turn when a missing college student case leads to conflicts with his mentor and supervisor.
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Romance, Drama
Director: Sue Tenney, Andy Mikita, Gail Harvey
Synopsis: Melinda Monroe settles into small-town life as a nurse practitioner in Virgin River. Season 6 promises more romance, drama, and personal struggles as she adjusts to the complexities of her new environment and relationships.
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Fantasy
Stars: Jack De Sena, Paula Burrows, Sasha Rojen
Synopsis: The epic tale continues as two human princes and their unlikely elfin assassin ally embark on a journey to end the centuries-long conflict between their warring lands. This latest installment promises adventure, magic, and twists.
Platform: Netflix
Director: Tyler Perry
Genre: Drama, War
Synopsis: Based on a true story, this gripping drama follows 855 women who joined the US war effort to resolve a massive backlog of undelivered mail. Facing discrimination and the turmoil of war, these women managed to process over 17 million pieces of mail, ensuring troops stayed connected with their families back home.
