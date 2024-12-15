Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Us News/  Must-watch OTT premieres in US: Netflix’s Ronny Chieng special & The Six Triple Eight, Disney+’s Will Trent & more

Must-watch OTT premieres in US: Netflix’s Ronny Chieng special & The Six Triple Eight, Disney+’s Will Trent & more

Ravi Hari

  • OTT Releases in the United States next week (December 16-22): Netflix premieres Ronny Chieng’s Love to Hate It, Julia’s Stepping Stones, and The Six Triple Eight. Disney+ debuts Will Trent, and The Dragon Prince returns with Season 7.

Netflix debuts Ronny Chieng: Love to Hate It, Julia’s Stepping Stones, and The Six Triple Eight. Disney+ premieres Will Trent, while The Dragon Prince returns with Season 7.

Several exciting new shows, documentaries, and dramas are hitting popular streaming platforms next week. From stand-up comedy specials to gripping dramas and powerful stories inspired by real-life events, here's everything you can look forward to from December 16 through December 22.

Next Week’s OTT Highlights: Netflix brings Ronny Chieng’s sharp stand-up special Love to Hate It, Julia’s Stepping Stones - a heartfelt documentary on Julia Reichert's journey, and The Six Triple Eight, a gripping war drama by Tyler Perry. Disney+ premieres Will Trent, a thrilling crime drama, while The Dragon Prince returns with its epic Season 7 adventure.

December 17, 2024: Ronny Chieng: Love to Hate It

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Comedy, Stand-Up

Director: Cameron Barnett

Stars: Ronny Chieng

Synopsis: Ronny Chieng brings his sharp wit to this stand-up special as he explores topics like IVF, online debates, generational divides, and the chaos of men’s self-help movements. This multi-night sold-out show offers a mix of laughter and clever commentary on modern life.

December 18, 2024: Julia’s Stepping Stones

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Documentary, Biography

Director: Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

Synopsis: This documentary follows Julia Reichert’s journey to becoming a celebrated filmmaker, exploring her upbringing, career milestones, and pivotal insights into the women’s movement and working-class stories.

December 18, 2024: Will Trent (TV Series)

Platform: Disney+

Genre: Drama, Crime

Synopsis: Will Trent, a brilliant agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, is navigating a new romantic relationship while battling demons from his past. His life takes a turn when a missing college student case leads to conflicts with his mentor and supervisor.

December 19, 2024: Virgin River (Season 6)

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Romance, Drama

Director: Sue Tenney, Andy Mikita, Gail Harvey

Synopsis: Melinda Monroe settles into small-town life as a nurse practitioner in Virgin River. Season 6 promises more romance, drama, and personal struggles as she adjusts to the complexities of her new environment and relationships.

December 19, 2024: The Dragon Prince (Season 7, Episode 1)

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Fantasy

Stars: Jack De Sena, Paula Burrows, Sasha Rojen

Synopsis: The epic tale continues as two human princes and their unlikely elfin assassin ally embark on a journey to end the centuries-long conflict between their warring lands. This latest installment promises adventure, magic, and twists.

December 20, 2024: The Six Triple Eight

Platform: Netflix

Director: Tyler Perry

Genre: Drama, War

Synopsis: Based on a true story, this gripping drama follows 855 women who joined the US war effort to resolve a massive backlog of undelivered mail. Facing discrimination and the turmoil of war, these women managed to process over 17 million pieces of mail, ensuring troops stayed connected with their families back home.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.