Several exciting new shows, documentaries, and dramas are hitting popular streaming platforms next week. From stand-up comedy specials to gripping dramas and powerful stories inspired by real-life events, here's everything you can look forward to from December 16 through December 22.

Next Week’s OTT Highlights: Netflix brings Ronny Chieng’s sharp stand-up special Love to Hate It, Julia’s Stepping Stones - a heartfelt documentary on Julia Reichert's journey, and The Six Triple Eight, a gripping war drama by Tyler Perry. Disney+ premieres Will Trent, a thrilling crime drama, while The Dragon Prince returns with its epic Season 7 adventure.

December 17, 2024: Ronny Chieng: Love to Hate It

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Comedy, Stand-Up

Director: Cameron Barnett

Stars: Ronny Chieng

Synopsis: Ronny Chieng brings his sharp wit to this stand-up special as he explores topics like IVF, online debates, generational divides, and the chaos of men’s self-help movements. This multi-night sold-out show offers a mix of laughter and clever commentary on modern life.

December 18, 2024: Julia's Stepping Stones

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Documentary, Biography

Director: Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

Synopsis: This documentary follows Julia Reichert’s journey to becoming a celebrated filmmaker, exploring her upbringing, career milestones, and pivotal insights into the women’s movement and working-class stories.

December 18, 2024: Will Trent (TV Series) Platform: Disney+

Genre: Drama, Crime

Synopsis: Will Trent, a brilliant agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, is navigating a new romantic relationship while battling demons from his past. His life takes a turn when a missing college student case leads to conflicts with his mentor and supervisor.

December 19, 2024: Virgin River (Season 6)

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Romance, Drama

Director: Sue Tenney, Andy Mikita, Gail Harvey

Synopsis: Melinda Monroe settles into small-town life as a nurse practitioner in Virgin River. Season 6 promises more romance, drama, and personal struggles as she adjusts to the complexities of her new environment and relationships.

December 19, 2024: The Dragon Prince (Season 7, Episode 1)

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Fantasy

Stars: Jack De Sena, Paula Burrows, Sasha Rojen

Synopsis: The epic tale continues as two human princes and their unlikely elfin assassin ally embark on a journey to end the centuries-long conflict between their warring lands. This latest installment promises adventure, magic, and twists.

December 20, 2024: The Six Triple Eight

Platform: Netflix

Director: Tyler Perry

Genre: Drama, War