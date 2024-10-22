‘My answer was resounding no’: Melania Trump reveals 'theft' in memoir

In her memoir, Melania Trump recounts a troubling experience during a talent competition where she felt a company attempted to deceive her.

In her new memoir, Melania, former First Lady Melania Trump shares a concerning experience where a company tried to "steal" from her during a talent competition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to reports, while she discusses her childhood, her marriage to Donald Trump, and her modelling career, this story highlights her strong values. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by TheDailyGuardian, Melania initially dreamed of becoming an architect, considering her interest in fashion and modelling merely a “hobby."

However, her outlook shifted significantly when an Italian movie producer invited her to participate in a modelling contest at Cinecittà, a renowned European film studio. The competition offered a cash prize and a chance for the winner to land a role in an upcoming film. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When Melania arrived at the contest, she felt a "sense of calm confidence." She believed her “elegance and poise" would set her apart from the other competitors, TheDailyGuardian reported.

As she confidently walked down the runway, she captivated the audience, ultimately winning the competition to a chorus of applause. Her victory came with various gifts and an envelope with her prize money, which she handed over to an event organizer for safekeeping.

A week later, Melania was invited by the event organizers to collaborate again, but she firmly decided to stick to her principles. "My answer was a resounding no," she wrote, expressing her reluctance to associate with people she viewed as deceitful. Melania's memoir underscores her belief that “dishonesty has no place" in her life and “never will."

The former model, who immigrated from Slovenia and married Donald Trump, a Manhattan playboy and tycoon, in 2005, made headlines with her 182-page book by expressing a strong pro-choice stance on abortion rights.