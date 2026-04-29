‘My mother had a crush on Charles’: Donald Trump’s revelation makes social media cringe; here’s why

Donald Trump revealed a sweet family secret at the White House. He did it with King Charles sitting right in front of him. And, the King laughed, looking just a little embarrassed.

Speaking during the state visit on 28 April, Trump recalled his Scottish mother, Mary. He said she had a very particular opinion about the young Prince Charles.

"I remember her saying very clearly, 'Charles, look, young Charles, he is so cute," Trump told the room.

He then paused for effect. "My mother had a crush on Charles, can you believe it?" he said.

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Donald Trump then pointed his right hand toward the sky. "I wonder what she is thinking right now," he said.

Trump also spoke about his mother's deep love for the Royal Family. He said she would sit glued to the television whenever the Queen appeared.

"She would say, 'Look, Donald, look how beautiful that is,” Trump recalled. He added that she had truly loved the family.

King Charles laughed warmly at the story. But, those watching closely noted he looked slightly flustered, too, according to the BBC. Being told the US president's mother had a crush on you is not a typical state dinner moment.

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Behind the warmth, the visit carried serious diplomatic weight. BBC Royal correspondent Sean Coughlan described it as the biggest diplomatic challenge of Charles's reign. The UK-US relationship has been badly damaged in recent months.

Britain refused to join America's war against Iran. Trump previously called Prime Minister Keir Starmer "no Winston Churchill". The NATO alliance had been labelled a "paper tiger" by the president.

But, Trump's personal affection for the King and the monarchy remains genuine. Coughlan noted that Charles would need to use that goodwill carefully. He would have to stay friendly with Trump while also representing the British government's position.

Who was Donald Trump’s Mother? Mary Anne MacLeod was born in 1912 in Tong, near Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis. Mary left Scotland at 19 to seek work as a domestic servant in America.

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Six years later, she married property developer Frederick Trump. They stayed married for 63 years. Donald Trump is the fourth of their five children.

Social Media Reactions “Sir, you are negotiating trade deals with 90 countries, and your opener is your mum fancied Prince Charles,” commented one user.

“Trump really said: 'My mother had a CRUSH on Charles! Can you believe it?!' Then proceeded to imitate his mom: 'Look at young Charles, he’s so cute!' King Charles, standing there smiling awkwardly, is sending me. This is peak Trump,” another user wrote.

One user remarked, “Thank you for allowing us to witness such an elegant and historic moment that probably will never be repeated. A great President and beautiful First Lady honoring the King and Queen of England.”

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“Trump is 2 years older than Charles, is Trump insinuating that his mom was a pedophile?!” came from another.

“His mother had a crush? OMG... that made me laugh out loud. He is so hilarious while being insulting at the same time,” another user posted.