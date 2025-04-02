‘My voice may shake but I’m going to speak’: Cory Booker’s parents denied flats due to skin colour while working at IBM

Speaking about his mother, Cory Booker wrote on X, “60 years ago, a young woman, just out of college, knew injustice and chose to take action. She worked with activists to organize others, to bring them to the March on Washington, to hear King’s dream. That woman was my mother, Carolyn Booker. Not only do I have immense pride in my mother’s work to this day as an activist, advocate, and pioneer, but I continue to learn the lessons that so many showed us through the Civil Rights movement - when you work together and fight together you can rise together.”