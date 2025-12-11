‘MyPillow Guy’ Mike Lindell to run for Minnesota governor against Democrat Tim Walz

Mike Lindell, who is known as the ‘MyPillow Guy’ and a Donald Trump supporter, has announced that he would run to contest against Democrat Tim Walz in the Minnesota governor race. In an interview, Mike Lindell said he would leave no town unturned in the US state.

Speaking with news agency AP, Mike Lindell said he has a record of solving problems. He also said if elected, he can help fight addiction, businesses and homelessness.

Democrats are expected to nominate Tim Walz for another term after he served as the party’s vice presidential candidate in the 2024 election.

Advertisement

Lindell, 64, started his pillow company in Minnesota in 2009, but it ran into legal and financial trouble after he became a major promoter of Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election. He says he has now put those problems behind him.

“Not only have I built businesses, you look at problem solution. I was able to make it through the biggest attack on a company, and a person, probably other than Donald Trump, in the history of our media ... lawfare and everything,” Mike Lindell said.

The history of Minnesota election Since 2006, no Republican has held office in the US state but the voters are known for making While no Republican has won statewide office in Minnesota since 2006, the state's voters have a history of going against the usual playbook.

Advertisement

They shocked the world by electing former professional wrestler Jesse Ventura as governor in 1998. And they picked a veteran TV pitchman in 1978 when they elected home improvement company owner Rudy Boschwitz as a US senator.

He has also served as opening Donald Trump's campaigns, dozens of times.

Trump's endorsement could be the key to which of several candidates wins the GOP nomination to challenge Walz. But Lindell said he doesn't know what Trump will do, even though they're friends, and said his campaign isn't contingent on the president's support.

Mike Lindell has been sued twice for defamation over his claims that voting machines were manipulated to deprive Trump of a victory.

Advertisement

A federal judge in Minnesota ruled in September that Lindell defamed Smartmatic with 51 false statements. But the judge deferred the question of whether Lindell acted with the “actual malice” that Smartmatic must prove to collect. Smartmatic says it's seeking “nine-figure damages.”

A Colorado jury in June found that Lindell defamed a former Dominion Voting Systems executive by calling him a traitor, and awarded $2.3 million in damages.