Mysterious bruise on Donald Trump’s right hand sparks speculations. Here’s what the doctor said

A mysterious bruise on US President Donald Trump's right hand reappeared during an event in Washington on April 15, leaving many speculating the President's health.

During a presentation of the Commander-in-Chief trophy to the US Navy Midshipmen football team, Trump was seen clutching a football inscribed with his name in both hands. A large mysterious bruise, appeared to have been covered up with skin-coloured make-up, can be seen on right hand.

Doctor explains the bruise A doctor has suggested that the bruising could be from a ‘minor trauma’, such as an injury causing by bumping it or even a blood draw or IV drip, a DailyMail report said.

The bruise on Donald Trump's right hand appears to be 'consistent with a superficial contusion', Dr Ola Otulana, a GP and physician at Cassiobury Court rehabilitation centre in Watford, England told MailOnline.

He said, in 'simple terms', the bruise is likely 'resulting from minor trauma'.

“This could occur from something as everyday as bumping the hand against a hard surface, repeated pressure - for example from leaning on a cane or gripping something firmly - or even medical procedures such as venepuncture, or blood draw,” the report quoted Dr Otulana as saying.

The physician also said that bruising is 'more prominent' in older adults due to their 'thinning skin' and 'more fragile blood vessels'.

According to the doctor, this can be worsened by medications such as Aspirin, blood thinners or anti-inflammatories, all of which have been known to 'make bruises appear more easily and linger longer - which could be the case here'.

Although the apparent bruising on Trump's right hand ‘doesn’t raise any immediate red flags', the doctor said, “if it were to persist, spread or be accompanied by other symptoms, then further assessment would be sensible”.

US President Donald Trump holds a football during a ceremony to present the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the US Naval Academy football team, the Navy Midshipmen, in the East Room of the White House on April 15, 2025 in Washington, DC.

‘President is fully fit’ US President Donald Trump’s doctor said the oldest man elected president is “fully fit” to serve as commander in chief as the White House released results Sunday of Trump's recent physical exam on April 14. Trump is 20 pounds lighter since his checkup as president in 2020 showed him bordering on obesity.

His physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, cited an “active lifestyle” that "continues to contribute significantly” to the Republican president's well-being. Trump turns 79 on June 14.

In a three-page summary of the comprehensive exam, the doctor said Trump is “fully fit to execute the duties of Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.” Trump weighed 224 at the checkup, down from 244 at that physical more than four years ago.

Also Read | Trump Says He Aced a Cognitive Test During Physical Exam

Trump again passed a Montreal Cognitive Assessment test, a short screening test to assess different brain functions, Barbabella wrote. The test includes remembering a list of spoken words and listening to a list of random numbers and repeating them backward, among other questions.

Not the first photo of Trump's bruised hand This isn't the first time that this bruise has been photographed on the 78-year-old US President's right hand.

The bruise, which was first spotted when Trump briefly left the campaign trail in October, has appeared in photographs several times this year. Again, makeup appeared to be used to cover up the bruise.

Later in October, at a Fox News town hall, the bruise was covered again by makeup closely matched to Trump's skin tone. The bruise was again noticed during his Manhattan court battle against Stormy Daniels last spring.

Earlier this year, when Trump decided to hold up one of the many executive orders he signed in his first days on the job for a photograph, the same bruise was spotted once again.

The bruise was very pronounced on February 24, when Trump held three tense handshake engagements with French President Emmanuel Macron.

White House junks speculations A White House official, when asked about the bruise by DailyMail.com in February, said the bruising comes from Trump shaking hundreds of hands of people on the campaign trail and with his current duties.

The official, alleging that those repeated interactions can take a toll, said Trump greets as many people as possible. This explanation suggests why the bruise appeared in October, during the height of Trump's presidential campaign.