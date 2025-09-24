Mysterious statue of Donald Trump holding hands with Jefferey Epstein erected in Washington DC; who did it?

A controversial statue of US President Donald Trump mysteriously appeared at the National Mall near the Capitol building in Washington DC on September 23 as the Republican leader was preparing for his United Nations participation in New York City on the day.

The 12-foot high statue is not exactly the one that would please him a lot. It shows the US President holding hands with convicted sex offender Jefferey Epstein, with the both looking at each other and smiling. The late financier and the Republican leader are standing on one leg as they hold hands in a friendly manner, with the base of the piece painted to look like marble.

The statue has three plaques. One of them mentions, “We celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his 'closest friend' Jeffrey Epstein.”

“In Honor of Friendship Month,” the plaque's headline mentions, along with a pair of hands making a heart sign, in an apparent attempt to mock Donald Trump's alleged friendship with Jefferey Epstein.

Who made the installation? According to a report by USA Today, a group called The Secret Handshake Project has claimed credit for the protest art installation at the National Park.

This is the third such anti-Trump art installation that has popped up at the US capital since June. The group had also installed the so-called "Dictator Approved" piece, which is a 8-feet tall statue depicting a hand making a thumbs-up gesture while squashing the crown of the Statue of Liberty. It had also erected the "Gold TV statue" multimedia installation, where a golden television depicted Donald Trump dancing with people, including Jefferey Epstein.

“We're a very small group of citizens who are using art, irony, and humor to express social commentary and spark political conversation in public spaces,” The Secret Handshake Project told USA today in a statement on Tuesday.

Trump-Epstein saga Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel has agreed to open an investigation into the birthday note that President Donald Trump allegedly wrote to Jeffrey Epstein on his 50th birthday

Democrats in the US House of Representatives on September 8 made public a birthday letter Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein more than 20 years ago, though the White House has denied its authenticity.

