‘Na na na na, na na na na’: White House’s new post on deportation faces backlash, netizens call it ‘dehumanising’

The White House released a new video on Sunday showing the deportation of "illegal" migrants. The song "Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye" played in the background.

The video, faced backlash on social media, with one X user saying, “It would be great if you guys stopped with the dehumanising posts!”

"It’s disgusting," the post read. Another comment on the video read, “Why so much show off just deport them.”

Soon after taking over as the US President, Donald Trump flagged the issue of illegal immigration. He also signed several executive orders to kickstart the US's widespread crackdown on illegal immigrants in the US.

'Hands Off' protest The video was published early Sunday (Indian Time) even as mass anti-Trump protests erupted across all 50 states in the US. According to ABC news, more than 1200 protests were held across the country on April 5 (local time).

The protests have been termed "Hands Off!" demonstrations. Thousands of protesters took to the streets to protest against US President Donald Trump and his billionare advisor, Elon Musk.

So-called Hands Off! demonstrations were organised for more than 1,200 locations in all 50 states by more than 150 groups, including civil rights organisations, labour unions, LBGTQ advocates, veterans and elections activists. The rallies appeared peaceful, with no immediate reports of arrests.

Trump has angered many Americans by moving aggressively to downsize the government, unilaterally impose conservative values and sharply pressure even friendly countries over borders and trade, causing stock markets to tank.

Protesters also voiced anger over the Trump administration's moves to close Social Security Administration field offices, effectively shutter entire agencies, deport immigrants, scale back protections for transgender people and cut funding for health programs, the AP reported.

"We're out here to stop the, honestly, fascism," protester Dominic Santella told AFP in Boston. "We're stopping a leader from... jailing his opponents, stopping him from jailing just random people, immigrants."

Several demonstrators brandished signs such as “Hands off our democracy” and “Hands off our Social Security.”