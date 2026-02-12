Nancy Guthrie case: FBI makes headway in probe, finds black glove near Savannah's mother's house — top 10 updates

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents have retrieved a black glove from a roadside close to Nancy Guthrie’s residence, a discovery that could provide a significant lead in the hunt for the masked assailant believed to have kidnapped Savannah's mother who disappeared on February 1, according to New York Post.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department stated numerous hundred detectives and agents are now working on the investigation, which is widening in the area.

Nancy Guthrie case: Top 10 updates Investigators say the glove, similar to those worn by the armed suspect captured on video, was found roughly 1.5 miles from the home of “Today” show host Savannh's mother, the report noted. The FBI reportedly found the glove during an “extensive search” of the neighbourhood, with agents heavily patrolling and combing the roadsides. 3. Video and photos capture a member of the FBI Evidence Response team retrieving the glove from low desert brush in Guthrie’s remote Tucson-area neighborhood.

4. Authorities have not named any suspects in the apparent kidnapping, during which Guthrie appears to have been dragged from her home, leaving a blood trail in her wake.

5. In a nearby neighborhood, two investigators were seen leaving Annie Guthrie’s home, the daughter of the missing woman, carrying a paper grocery bag and a white trash bag. One, still wearing blue protective gloves, also removed a stack of mail from the roadside mailbox before driving off without speaking to reporters.

6. Barb Dutrow, who was jogging in the area during the search, said an FBI agent told her they were looking for any items that might have been thrown from a vehicle. Visiting from Louisiana for a convention, Dutrow added that she “can't imagine the feeling of the family of having their mother taken.”

7. Authorities said a day earlier that they had detained a man near the US-Mexico border, just hours after the FBI released videos showing someone in a ski mask, gun holster, and backpack approaching Nancy Guthrie’s Tucson home.

8. The FBI’s black-and-white images, showing a masked individual attempting to block a doorbell camera on Guthrie’s porch, represented the first major lead in the investigation. However, the photos did not reveal her fate or indicate whether she is still alive.

9. The man told media outlets on Wednesday that he was held for several hours but had no connection to Guthrie’s disappearance last week. Officials have not disclosed what prompted the stop on Tuesday but confirmed the man was released. The sheriff’s department added that deputies and FBI agents also searched a property in Rio Rico, a city south of Tucson where the man resides.