Nancy Guthrie case: FBI urged to take over investigation as disappearance remains unsolved after six months

The investigation into the disappearance and presumed death of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie, should be handed over to the FBI after six months without a breakthrough, according to sources who spoke to Page Six.

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The news outlet reported that people are "shocked and disturbed" that authorities have made no significant progress since Nancy Guthrie was allegedly abducted from her bed at her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, on February 1.

"There’s a killer on the loose. They need to focus their resources on finding that person rather than bickering," one source told Page Six, criticizing what they described as infighting between law enforcement agencies.

Former FBI profiler says agency should have been brought in sooner Retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente told Page Six that the FBI should have been invited into the investigation from the outset.

"The FBI does not have primary jurisdiction, they have to be invited in," Clemente said, adding that "it's ridiculous for egos to ever be involved in delaying or obfuscating an investigation."

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According to the news outlet, Clemente also criticized the handling of the crime scene, saying crucial evidence may not have been properly preserved.

"The crime scene was not protected; it was released almost immediately," he said. "People were walking over blood spatter evidence on the front porch, stepping on a doormat."

He added that the FBI's forensic specialists and photographic experts could have been deployed immediately had the agency been asked to assist.

Clemente also noted that investigators did not obtain the first video of the suspected abductor until 10 days after the kidnapping because the footage had initially been deleted and later recovered through forensic efforts involving Google.

When asked whether the FBI should now take over the investigation, Clemente replied, "Absolutely," while noting that even if the bureau did not assume control, its investigative resources could significantly aid the case, Page Six reported.

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Frustrated by lack of progress Other sources told Page Six they were increasingly frustrated that the case remains unsolved despite modern investigative technology.

"This case should have been solved by now," one source was quoted as saying, adding that residents remain concerned about public safety if the suspect has managed to evade both local authorities and federal investigators.

Nancy Guthrie was reportedly abducted from her home in the Catalina Foothills on February 1. The investigation has been led by the Pima County Sheriff's Department under Sheriff Chris Nanos. As of August 2, no arrests have been made and Nancy Guthrie has not been found.

FBI director and sheriff dispute investigation The investigation has also been marked by public disagreement between federal and local authorities.

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FBI Director Kash Patel accused Sheriff Chris Nanos of keeping the bureau out of the investigation during the first four days after the abduction.

Nanos has strongly denied those allegations.

Investigators release ransom notes Last week, the Pima County Sheriff's Department released two handwritten notes that investigators believe may provide important clues.

Authorities said the notes share a "unique linguistic style" and are believed to have been written by the same individual.

The first note, sent on February 2, demanded $4 million in cryptocurrency, claiming Nancy Guthrie was alive but threatening to kill her if the ransom was not paid within 12 hours.

A second note, sent on February 6, claimed Nancy had died shortly after being abducted, saying she was "buried in nature now" before ending with an apology.

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Sheriff Nanos said the department decided to release the notes because investigators hope someone may recognize the language or writing style.

"There are a number of pieces of information in these notes that just might jar someone," Nanos said in a video posted on X.

Savannah Guthrie renews public appeal Earlier this week, Savannah Guthrie marked six months since her mother's disappearance with an emotional message on Instagram.

"Six months ago, someone took her out of her bed in the dead of night. We have lived every moment, every breath, and every heartbeat in agony and despair ever since," she wrote.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on January 31 and is believed to have been abducted from her Tucson-area home that night.

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The Guthrie family and the FBI are offering more than $1 million in reward money for information leading to a conviction in the case.