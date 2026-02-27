Nancy Guthrie case: Forensics experts point to digital evidence left by suspect; are investigators running out of leads?

Days after NBC's "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie took to her Instagram to announce a $1 million reward which could help in the return of her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, experts believe that the investigators are possibly "running out of leads," The Mirror reported.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on 31 January at her home in Arizona, following which she has been reportedly missing. It's been over 27 days since she was last seen, with no breakthrough. The only breakthrough in this case so far was when the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released the images from Guthrie's doorbell camera footage, which showed a masked man outside her home.

Earlier this week, Savannah urged the people to help her family unite with their 84-year-old mother.

After Savannah’s statement, Michael Gould, a former Nassau County lieutenant and the founder of the NYPD’s canine unit, shared his assessment of the current status of the Guthrie disappearance investigation. The development came after a criminal attorney revealed instances in the case that “don't add up.”

Investigators running out of leads: Former Lieutenant Gould suggested that the substantial reward amount, which was in addition to the $100,000 reward that the FBI announced, indicates that investigators are “running out of leads.”

He added, "I believe [the reward money] is an effort to recover Nancy's body and bring answers to the family. The reward reflects the reality that investigators are likely running out of credible leads and that the family has, heartbreakingly, accepted that Nancy may be deceased."

Elaborating further, Gould said that according to him, the ransom notes sent to the media are fraudulent, adding that if the ransom was authentic, Guthrie's family clearly had the means to pay the ransom. He noted, "The absence of proof of life-and the manner of communication- tells me this was never a credible ransom situation."

Gould said that while it is not uncommon for families with significant resources to offer such large awards, what is unusual is how communication has unfolded in this case, and added that ransom usually requires a proof of life, without which, no rational exchange takes place.

Guthrie's suspect left digital evidence? Fox News, citing a forensics expert, said that Guthrie's suspect may have left behind digital evidence, adding that cell tower data, Wi-Fi logs, and other digital breadcrumbs could prove substantial in the case.

The development came after the Pima County Sheriff Department had no success in matching the DNA samples from the glove, which was recovered two miles from Guthrie's home and was being considered a massive piece of evidence.