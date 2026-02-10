Nancy Guthrie case: How events unfolded on January 31 and February 1

Investigators have pieced together a detailed timeline of the final hours before Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her home in Arizona’s Catalina Foothills. The sequence, released by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, outlines her movements from a family dinner on January 31 through the moment she was reported missing the following day.

Saturday, January 31 5:32 p.m. — Nancy Guthrie traveled by Uber to the home of her daughter, Annie, for dinner, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said. Investigators later located and interviewed the Uber driver.

9:48 p.m. — Guthrie was dropped back at her home by family members. Surveillance data shows her garage door opened at approximately 9:48 p.m.

9:50 p.m. — The garage door closed two minutes later. This marks the last confirmed time Guthrie was seen.

Sunday, February 1 Early morning hours — Investigators believe Guthrie was abducted in her sleep.

1:47 a.m. — The doorbell camera at Guthrie’s home disconnected, according to the sheriff’s department.

2:12 a.m. — Camera software detected a person on the property, but no video footage was retained due to the system overwriting itself. Authorities said multiple cameras at the home are under forensic review.

2:28 a.m. — Guthrie’s pacemaker app disconnected from her phone, a development investigators consider significant in narrowing the timeline.

Around 11 a.m. — A fellow churchgoer contacted the family after Guthrie failed to attend her regular Sunday service.

11:56 a.m. — Family members went to Guthrie’s home to check on her.

12:03 p.m. — A 911 call was placed to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department reporting Guthrie missing.

12:15 p.m. — Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the residence, formally launching the investigation.