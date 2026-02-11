Nancy Guthrie Case LIVE Updates: What's happening at Banner Hospital? Social media abuzz with speculation

The Nancy Guthrie missing persons case saw a major development on Tuesday with authorities in the US detaining a person of interest for questioning. Meanwhile, heavy police presence has been reported in the neighbourhood of the 84-year-old's daughter Annie Guthrie's residence.
CCTV footage released
The developments come hours after FBI and its Director Kash Patel made public surveillance footage recovered from the night of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, with the footage showing a masked individual wearing a backpack and a holster with a gun.
It is currently not clear whether the detained person has any link with the individual from the surveillance footage. Authorities have yet to name a suspect, even as social media speculation continues.
Nancy Guthrie's disappearance
Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Arizona home on 31 January 2026, and has been missing since, with her believed-to-be kidnappers issuing multiple ransom notes, and several deadlines having elapsed since her disappearance.
On Monday, a final deadline to pay a $6 million ransom in bitcoin passed with no updates, and the probe into the disappearance continues.
A woman has reportedly claimed that his son in law Carlos Palazuelos(?) of Rio Rico, AZ was detained by authorities earlier.
“They had somebody give a tip that the lady was in my house,” the woman, who identified herself as Josefina, told CNN. “I told them you can go in and search my house, there is nobody there. I have nothing to hide.”
The woman said authorities are investigating her son-in-law, who she said was detained, but “he had nothing to do with that (the case).”
Police, however, have yet to release the name of the detained person.
New York Post reported that the house being raided in Rio Rico by Pima County Sheriff's Department officials and FBI agents is the address of the man who was taken in for questioning during a traffic stop in the tiny border community, just 16 miles north of Mexico and 60 miles south of Tucson.
“We don’t know the lead that brought law enforcement to that person. We don’t even know if that lead was derived from the public airing of the video and the surveillance photo,” former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was quoted as saying by CNN on Tuesday.
Earlier, a person was detained at a traffic stop in south Tucson for questioning.
Chatter erupted on social media claiming that the Guthrie family was at the Banner Hospital in Tucson on Tuesday night after a helicopter was spotted above the healthcare centre.
The Sheriff's Department, however, denied that the life flight to Banner Hospital was related to the case, and the family's presence at the hospital.
The man detained of questioning in the abduction of Nancy Guthrie was headed toward the US-Mexico border when he was stopped by Pima County sheriff's deputies with the help of the FBI, law New York Post reported citing law enforcement sources.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday announced that there is no press conference scheduled at the moment, adding suspense to a case that has stretched for nearly two weeks now.
Social media speculation saw a fresh spark on Tuesday after the FBi released surveillance footage from the night of the disappearance.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department, assisted by the FBI’s Evidence Response Team, is conducting a court-authorized search of a location in Rio Rico, Arizona, related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation, CNN reported citing law enforcement officials.
The operation is expected to last several hours, the Sheriff's Office also told the news outlet, without providing further details.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department, with help from the FBI, has detained a man for questioning in connection with Nancy Guthrie’s abduction.
The person was detained at a site south of Tucson, and authorities are reportedly planning to search a property linked to them.
There is increasing police presence near the residence of Annie Guthrie amid ongoing investigations into the disappearance of her mother, 84-year Nancy Guthrie.
Two armoured SWAT vehicles from the Pima County Sheriff's Department were seen on Annie Guthrie's street on Tuesday evening, around 6 pm local time, New York Post reported, amid increasing police presence in the area.
Additional FBI agents also swarmed the area, with at least 10 seen fanning throughout the neighborhood.
From finding blood on her house's front porch to the two ransom notes demanding millions of dollars in bitcoin, here is a timeline of the Nancy Guthrie missing case, from 31 January to 9 February, bringing the Guthrie family and investigators together in a frantic effort to locate the 84-year-old.