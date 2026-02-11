Nancy Guthrie Case LIVE Updates: What's happening at Banner Hospital? Social media abuzz with speculation

The Nancy Guthrie missing persons case saw a major development on Tuesday with authorities in the US detaining a person of interest for questioning. Meanwhile, heavy police presence has been reported in the neighbourhood of the 84-year-old's daughter Annie Guthrie's residence.

CCTV footage released

The developments come hours after FBI and its Director Kash Patel made public surveillance footage recovered from the night of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, with the footage showing a masked individual wearing a backpack and a holster with a gun.

It is currently not clear whether the detained person has any link with the individual from the surveillance footage. Authorities have yet to name a suspect, even as social media speculation continues.

Director Patel has also urged anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance

Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Arizona home on 31 January 2026, and has been missing since, with her believed-to-be kidnappers issuing multiple ransom notes, and several deadlines having elapsed since her disappearance.

On Monday, a final deadline to pay a $6 million ransom in bitcoin passed with no updates, and the probe into the disappearance continues.

As investigations go on, follow LIVE updates here.