Nancy Guthrie case: Man ups price to name kidnapper, new video under scanner, FBI-law enforcement clash – 10 updates

Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for a 14th day on Saturday. Nancy was last seen at around 9:45 pm on 31 January when she was dropped off at home by her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, after dinner with him and his wife Annie.

As investigators and the family search for clues into her kidnapping, the mailer of the latest ransom letter has increased his ask to share information about her kidnapper. He also warned the authorities of an international chase if they don't take him seriously.

Meanwhile, a new video has surfaced, which the police said they are investigating as Arizon cop rules out claims of him blocking key evidence from the FBI.

Here are the top updates of the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case:

Man ups price to name kidnapper The mailer of the chilling third ransom note asking for one bitcoin, worth $68,000, in exchange for the name and location of the kidnapper has now upped his price.

The TMZ said it has received a third email from the man who claims to know the identity of Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper because “he doesn't trust law enforcement”.

These new emails were reportedly sent to TMZ after the FBI doubled the reward for information to help find Nancy.

According to TMZ, the mailer felt that the $100,000 reward was a move designed “to discredit me.” He has now asked for this FBI reward in bitcoin.

However, there's a catch! The mailer, TMZ said, is asking for a fraction of bitcoin worth $50,000 in exchange for the information. He said he will take the other $50,000 in bitcoin after the kidnapper is arrested.

He said that after the initial payment, he'll give up “the name of the main individual” in the kidnapping case and “promised” not to withdraw it until arrest.

In a more recent email, TMZ said that the person has warned the authorities that if they do not cooperate, they should "be prepared to go international" to find the kidnapper.

The news publication believes that it is a likely reference to Mexico, which is less than a 90-minute drive from Tucson.

DNA other than Nancy's found The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has found DNA at Nancy's property, which is not hers, according to CNN.

Authorities have found “DNA other than Nancy Guthrie’s and those in close contact to her” at her property, the sheriff’s department said. “Investigators are working to identify who it belongs to.”

The investigators refused to disclose the location from which the DNA was found.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Arizona Sheriff denies blocking FBI access to evidence

Arizona Sheriff refutes claims of blocking FBI from key evidence Arizona Sheriff Chris Nanos dismissed reports suggesting he was withholding essential physical evidence from the FBI, calling them "not even close to the truth".

A Reuters report has revealed that evidence in the Nancy Guthrie case was sent to a private DNA laboratory in Florida rather than to the FBI’s national crime lab in Quantico, Virginia.

Insisting on his cooperation with his federal counterparts, Nanos told NBC Tucson affiliate KVOA: “Actually, the FBI just wanted to send the one or two they found by the crime scene, closest to it — mile, mile and a half.”

“I said ‘No, why do that? Let’s just send them all to where all the DNA exist, all the profiles and the markers exist.’ They agreed, makes sense,” he added.

Nanos also said that the glove, first found by the FBI, may not even be as important to the case as previously believed. “We don’t even know the true value of these gloves,” he said, noting there were “quite a number of them.”

Pool maintenance ‘at request of Guthrie family’ The sheriff’s department told CNN that the pool maintenance crew seen at Nancy Guthrie’s home on Friday was “at the request of the Guthrie family.”

Ken Kingan, the general manager of the pool company, told the news channel that it was the first time that they serviced Nancy’s pool. Sheriffs were present at the house during the service.

Cops investigating new video A new video has surfaced in the Nancy Guthrie case, showing a man with a goatee creepily approaching the 84-year-old's doorbell camera one week before the kidnapping.

According to TMZ, the police and the FBI are aware of this video and are treating it as a potential lead.

Theyalso continues to look for more video related to the case, saying they “will send an additional message to surveillance camera users in the Guthrie neighbourhood via the Neighbors App this afternoon.”

Suspect wore a knit jacket TMZ report said the kidnapping suspect might be wearing a knot jacket — Athletic Works Fusion Knit Jacket, currently sold at Walmart.

This comes after the outlet claimed it was a windbreaker. However, TMZ said, “after digging deeper, we've found a piece that could be an even closer match.”

The noted standout similarities with the knit jacket, especially the centre zipper and the distinct horizontal seam across the chest, as well as the cuffs and the bottom hem of the outerwear.