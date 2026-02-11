Nancy Guthrie case: Mystery sender demands 1 Bitcoin for revealing information on kidnapper—‘Time is more than relevant'

A fresh twist has emerged in the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. A mysterious new message appears to be from someone claiming to have insider knowledge about the alleged kidnapper.

According to TMZ, the outlet received the communication shortly before 5 a.m. PT. Unlike the original ransom note — which was believed to be from the alleged abductors — this latest message appears to come from someone claiming insider knowledge of the case.

The report says the sender has tried repeatedly to contact Savannah Guthrie’s brother, Camron, and her sister, Annie, through email and text but have not received a response.

The note reportedly reads, “If they want the name of the individual involved then I want 1 Bitcoin to the following wallet. Time is more than relevant.”

According to the news outlet, the message includes what appears to be a valid Bitcoin wallet address. The outlet notes the address is different from the one listed in the original ransom demand that was sent to TMZ and two Tucson television stations.

TMZ says it has the FBI of the note.