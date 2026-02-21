Nancy Guthrie case: 'Pompous' Pima County Sheriff blocking FBI, own detectives — 10 updates as search enters 21st day

It has been more than 20 days since 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC 'Today' co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen. However, the investigation seems to be progressing slowly, with authorities finding little success in tracing her so far.

Guthrie was last seen on January 31 at her residence in Arizona, following which she was reported missing. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released the images of the suspect after it obtained the doorbell camera footage. In the images released by FBI Director Kash Patel, the suspect, an average-built man, is seen wearing a mask and is armed. Meanwhile, Guthrie's daughter, Savannah and her sibligs have been sharing videos online, urging the abductors to "do the right thing" and returning their mother.

However, reports are now suggesting a feud between the officials of the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI in connection with the case.

Here are the top updates in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance case: 1. According to a report in the Daily Mail, the county's Sheriff Chris Nanos has 'locked down' the investigation as tensions between his team and the FBI escalated and reached a boiling point. “Nanos is pompous and wants the spotlight, rather than focusing on Nancy and letting the FBI do their job,” the Mail cited a source as saying.

2. Further, the report revealed that Nanos is now insisting on making decisions with the assistance of his two highest-ranking inner circle officials in matters related to the case. As of Friday (local time), the probe is being led by Chris Nanos, along with Chief Jesus Lopez and Captain Juan Carlos Navarro.

3. Citing sources, the report said that everybody else is being told what they need to do and that no one else has a say or an opinion. According to reports, some officials have described the decision-making structure as highly unusual, particularly given the number of agencies, including the FBI, involved in the case. Sources said that while detectives continue working actively on leads, final decisions are concentrated among the three senior officials.

4. Nanos has also drawn criticism over aspects of the investigation, including his decision to send DNA evidence to a private laboratory in Florida instead of using the FBI’s facility in Quantico, Virginia.

5. The glove, which was discovered two miles from her home and was being touted as the first breakthrough, was sent for a DNA sample. However, on Tuesday (local time), the authorities accepted that it failed to match the DNA found inside Nancy Guthrie's home and the CODIS criminal database.

6. According to a report in ABC News, investigators have not ruled out the possibility of several people being involved in her abduction.

7. Meanwhile, the reward for information related to the case has risen to more than $200,000 following an anonymous contribution, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

8. Reports also suggest that the investigators might soon start scaling back their resources, due to the lack of any recent progress in the investigation of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

9. According to a Fox News report, the Embassy of Mexico in the US, on Friday (local time), said that there is "no indication" of Guthrie being taken to Mexico.