Nancy Guthrie case: Search for Savannah's mother enters 3rd week with no arrests | Top 10 updates

Law enforcement officials continue to collect potential evidence as the search for “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother enters its third week.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her home in Arizona on January 31 and was reported missing the next day.

Nancy Guthrie missing case: Top 10 updates A convoy of sheriff’s and FBI vehicles, including forensics units, passed through a roadblock established about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from Nancy's home. At the same time, the two agencies tagged and towed a Range Rover SUV from the parking lot of a Culver’s restaurant located just over 2 miles from her residence. This occurred as the sheriff’s office also closed a road just north of the Guthrie home. 2. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed on Saturday that authorities executed a federal court-ordered search warrant at Nancy's home on Friday related to the Guthrie case. The warrant stemmed from a lead the department had received, and no arrests took place, according to AP.

3. The Federal Bureau Of Investigation (FBI) stated that it has received over 13,000 tips since February 1. Meanwhile, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it has handled at least 18,000 calls related to the case.

4. The FBI announced on Thursday that it was raising the reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Nancy Guthrie, mother of TV news anchor Savannah Guthrie, from $50,000 to $100,000, as per Reuters.

5. The agency also shared new visuals, including photos of a backpack that the suspect was seen carrying in video footage, along with an updated description. The suspect was described by the FBI as a male between 5'9" and 5'10" tall, wearing a black, 25-liter backpack, according to a statement.

6. The sheriff’s department said investigators had "recovered several items of evidence, including gloves," noting that all usable evidence is being submitted for analysis. The agency did not provide further details.

7. Nancy's longtime friend, Jacqueline Sharkey, described the 84-year-old as a steady, unifying presence in the groups she belongs to, including her church and local advocacy organizations. Speaking on CNN's AC360, Sharkey said Guthrie’s disappearance has created a “tremendous tear in the fabric of the community.”

8. Her neighbours are growing increasingly anxious for updates from law enforcement. Steve Lippman, a neighbor of Nancy Guthrie, told CNN that he wished the authorities were providing more information. While he acknowledged the sheriff’s extensive experience in law enforcement, he noted that it does not necessarily mean the official is familiar with the specifics of this case.

9. Authorities have employed a high-tech Bluetooth scanner mounted on the undersides of law enforcement helicopters to detect Nancy Guthrie’s pacemaker signal, Fox News report noted, adding that the helicopters typically fly at low altitudes in grid patterns and at a slow speed to capture these signals.

10. Chris Nanos pledged that authorities would provide answers, but cautioned that it could take years to do so. “Maybe it’s an hour from now,” Nanos told The New York Times on Friday.

“Maybe it’s weeks or months or years from now. But we won’t quit. We’re going to find Nancy. We’re going to find this guy.” Nanos acknowledged that the process has been exhausting due to the constant ups and downs, but emphasised that authorities will continue pressing forward.