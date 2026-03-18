Nancy Guthrie case: Son-in-law Cioni 'frustrated' over scrutiny; cops find woman's pyjamas near home | Top updates

It has been seven weeks since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen at her residence in Tucson, Arizona, before she went missing. Guthrie, who was last seen on the night of 31 January, has been reported missing since 1 February. As officials continue to investigate the case, seeking help from her neighbours and locals, there seems to be no breakthrough in the case so far.

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Amid the ongoing investigation, Guthrie's family is once again in focus and is now under intense scrutiny, particularly her daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni. Both Annie and Tommaso were the last people who saw Nancy Guthrie the night before her disappearance. Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer posted a video on X, in which Cioni can clearly be seen frustrated after a person was seen filming close to his residence. While most of his response was unclear, the person, before ending the clip, said that he would leave.

As authorities run into dead ends, here are the latest updates in the Nancy Guthrie missing case: NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin, in a post on X, shared that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is back in Nancy Guthrie's neighbourhood and is questioning residents, including those who moved out before her disappearance. Entin added that they are also now focusing on a nearby home under construction, and are seeking the identities of all crew members who worked there.

2. Two dates are now garnering the attention of the authorities, who are continuously looking for breakthroughs. According to Brian Entin, in addition to 11 January, the officials are now also interested in 24 January, eight days before Guthrie disappeared, and are looking for videos from both these dates. The prominence of 11 January, according to a Fox News reporter, who cited sources, is that this was the date when the image on the right was taken, which showed a masked man, who was seen without his backpack or gun.

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3. The Daily Mail recently reported that the Pima County Sheriff's chief, Chris Nanos, who was heading the investigation in Guthrie's missing case, is likely to be fired from his post over his handling of the case. Daniel Butierez, a Republican Congressman, confirmed the same to the New York Post, adding that a process has begun to remove Nanos.

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Also Read | Man arrested for allegedly circling Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home over 50 times

4. Guthrie family members have passed a polygraph test. News reports are now pointing out to the fact that the entire Guthrie family, including Cioni, who was once declared a suspect by the internet, have all cleared their polygraph tests. It must be noted that Cioni was never declared a suspect by the investigating authorities. 5. Recently, a pair of pyjamas was discovered near Nancy Guthrie's home, sparking speculations online. The development was shared on X by a woman, who also posted a video. Sharing the video, she wrote, “What appears to be women’s pajamas found in the search for Nancy Guthrie.”

There is no confirmation from the authorities so far that the pair of pyjamas belonged to Nancy Guthrie.

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