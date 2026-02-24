Nancy Guthrie case update: FBI says suspect may have surveilled home before abduction, urges neighbours to check footage

New development in Nancy Guthrie's abduction case suggests that the masked man might have visited her front door earlier than the night it is believed that she was kidnapped. Sources familiar with the probe informed ABC News that the suspect might have been surveilling the surrounding area before the suspected abduction on February 1.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released images of the suspect seen at Nancy Guthrie's door prior to her disappearance. The investigating agency asked neighbours to review their security footage from January 1 onward as they work to identify the suspect of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie's mother's disappearance.

Residents were asked to identify suspicious people and vehicles on their home security systems from the date a month before the abduction for more clues and leads into the investigation.

The most recent image of the suspect released by the FBI shows the accused without a backpack at the front door of 84-year-old's house. This image was captured by the Nest doorbell camera on a day before the suspected abduction, ABC News reported.

According to FBI officials, the images of the suspect wearing a backpack are from “the morning of her disappearance,” February 1. On Sunday morning, Guthrie failed to show up to watch a virtual church service following which her disappearance was reported.

If it is the same person, “it could indicate that the person was there surveilling the place before the abduction happened,” ABC News quoted Former FBI agent Jason Pack as saying.

He added, “The fact that there was preparation and planning, which makes it more of a sophisticated type of criminal activity than someone just showing up.”

The release of recent images contributed to the development of several theories, one of which suggests that the suspect noticed the camera when he approached the door the first time. Intimidated by the surveillance camera, he decided to return only come back later when he was seen tampering with the device and placing branches in front of the lens to obstruct view.

Giving details bout the suspect's physical appearance, FBI in a post on X stated, “FBI reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance. The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9” - 5’10” tall of average build. Report tips to 1-800-CALL-FBI or http://tips.fbi.gov to help us bring Nancy home.”