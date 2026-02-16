Nancy Guthrie case update: Glove with DNA appears to match masked suspect captured on surveillance video

A glove discovered near the home of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie appears to match those worn by a suspect captured on doorbell camera footage the morning she disappeared, according to the FBI, CNN reported.

The glove, which contained DNA, was one of approximately 16 recovered by investigators near Guthrie’s residence. Most of the gloves were discarded by search teams working in the area, but one stood out, the FBI said, as per the news outlet.

“The one with the DNA profile recovered is different and appears to match the gloves of the subject in the surveillance video,” the FBI said in a statement, the news outlet stated, as the search for the grandmother entered its third week.

However, the FBI suggests the apparent match may be based on a visual comparison rather than confirmed forensic analysis, the report said. The outlet noted that it has reached out to the FBI for clarification regarding whether the match has been scientifically verified.

The agency said it is awaiting final test results from the glove and that the analysis process typically takes about 24 hours.

Authorities continue to investigate as the search efforts intensify and forensic testing proceeds.

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Search enters third week The search for Nancy Guthrie has entered its third week as authorities intensify efforts to locate the 84-year-old in Tucson.

Nancy, the mother of “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on January 31 after being dropped off at her home. Police were alerted when she failed to attend church the following morning. Investigators later discovered a trail of blood inside her residence that was confirmed to be hers.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation released surveillance images of a masked man outside her home the night she vanished and has since labeled him a suspect. The individual was seen wearing gloves, a ski mask and carrying a backpack while tampering with the home’s door camera.

Authorities are also using aerial Bluetooth detection equipment to try to locate a signal from Nancy’s pacemaker, amid concerns about her health. Purported ransom notes have surfaced, though their authenticity has not been confirmed.