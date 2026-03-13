Nancy Guthrie case update: Unidentified body found in Tucson desert; foul play suspected in disappearance

A deceased person was discovered in southeast Tucson on Thursday as law enforcement continues the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, who went missing on 1 February.

Officials suspect the mother of TODAY show anchor Savannah Guthrie was abducted from her Catalina Foothills residence near Tucson, Arizona, the preceding night. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos recently provided a sombre update regarding a potential kidnapping motive.

Advertisement

The discovery of the body initiated a fresh investigation.

According to the Tucson Police Department, Operations Division East officers were dispatched to a desert site near Kolb Road, situated between Escalante and Irvington, on 12 March following reports of a deceased person, reported KVOA.

Current reports suggest the body has not been officially identified; however, investigators believe it is unlikely to be Guthrie. The Tucson Police Department noted that preliminary evidence does not suggest foul play in this specific discovery.

Conversely, in Guthrie’s case, authorities remain convinced that foul play occurred and that she was forcibly removed from her home after dining with her daughter, Annie Guthrie. Her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, reportedly dropped her off after their meal that evening, placing the couple among the final individuals to see her before her disappearance.

Advertisement

Sheriff Nanos has explicitly stated that Guthrie's family members are not considered suspects in the ongoing investigation.

“We believe we know why he did this, and we believe that it was targeted, but we, we can't, we're not 100% sure of that,” Nanos said, adding, “So it'd be silly to tell people, 'Yeah, don't worry about it. You're, you're not his target.' Don't think for a minute that because it happened to the Guthrie family, you're safe. No, keep your wits about you.”

While further details regarding the unidentified body are pending, Sheriff Nanos discussed the kidnapper's potential motives with NBC News. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is spearheading the case with significant assistance from the FBI. Nanos mentioned that he is intentionally withholding specific theories and investigative details to preserve the integrity of the probe, which he described as paramount.

Advertisement

Simultaneously, the FBI has questioned employees at a Tucson Mexican restaurant while retracing the steps of Guthrie and her daughter, Annie, reported The Mirror US.

Savannah Guthrie said her mother was “taken in the dark of night from her bed.”

“As my sister says, ‘We are blowing on the embers of hope,’” Guthrie said on 24 February.

More than a week after the initial disappearance on 1 February, the FBI released surveillance footage from a camera outside Guthrie’s front door depicting a masked intruder. Evidence of her blood was also discovered on the porch, yet the case remains tragically unresolved.

The unusual circumstances and Savannah Guthrie’s high-profile career as a television personality have transformed the search into a national news story. Savannah has released several videos, occasionally appearing with her siblings Annie and Camron, to plead for her mother’s safe release.

Advertisement

Most recently, the family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to her recovery. As federal and local authorities intensify their efforts, the community remains on high alert for any breakthroughs in this baffling abduction.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer