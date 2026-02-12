Nancy Guthrie disappearance day 12: Key FAQs and what we know so far

The disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of longtime ‘Today’ show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has triggered an intense multi-agency investigation in Tucson, Arizona. The search for Nancy Guthrie has entered Day 12. Authorities believe she was abducted from her home in the early hours of 1 February. Surveillance cameras captured a masked individual on her porch. With thousands of tips pouring in, ransom messages under review, and the FBI offering a reward, investigators are racing against time to determine what happened and bring her home safely.

As hundreds of detectives and federal agents continue working on the case, authorities say thousands of tips are being reviewed.

Here’s what we know so far.

When did Nancy Guthrie go missing? Nancy Guthrie was last seen at approximately 9:50

PM. on 31 January, when she was dropped off at her home after dinner with family.

Investigators believe she was abducted sometime after 1:47 AM on 1 February, when her doorbell camera disconnected. Her family discovered she was missing late Sunday morning and called 911 at 12:03 PM.

How long has she been missing? As of Day 12, Nancy Guthrie has been missing for nearly two weeks since 1 February.

Do authorities believe this was a kidnapping? Yes. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has stated that Nancy Guthrie “did not leave on her own” and was taken against her will.

DNA testing confirmed that the blood found on her porch belongs to her, strengthening investigators’ belief that a violent encounter occurred.

What does the surveillance footage show? The FBI released black-and-white images and video showing a masked individual wearing a gun holster and backpack on Nancy Guthrie’s porch the morning she disappeared.

Authorities say the person appears to have tampered with the front door camera. However, the footage does not show what happened to Guthrie.

Investigators spent days recovering corrupted or overwritten footage before making the images public.

Has anyone been arrested? No arrests have been made.

A man was detained near the US-Mexico border after the surveillance footage was released. His home in Rio Rico was searched, and he was questioned for several hours before being released without charges. Authorities say no suspect or person of interest has been formally identified.

Were ransom demands made? Yes. Messages claiming to be from a kidnapper were sent to a local media outlet, demanding payment in bitcoin and setting deadlines that have since passed.

Investigators say they are taking the messages seriously but have not confirmed their authenticity. It is unclear whether there has been direct communication between the family and whoever sent the messages.

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have publicly stated they are willing to pay for their mother’s safe return.

Is Nancy Guthrie believed to be alive? Authorities have not confirmed her condition.

However, her family has said they believe she is still alive. Investigators have expressed concern because she requires multiple medications and could face serious medical complications without them.

What evidence has been recovered so far? Authorities have confirmed:

Blood on the porch matching Nancy Guthrie’s DNA

Surveillance images of an armed, masked individual

A pair of black gloves recovered during searches, now undergoing DNA testing

Investigators have also requested surveillance footage from nearby residents for specific dates in January and early February.

How extensive is the investigation? The case has expanded into a large-scale operation involving several hundred detectives and FBI agents.