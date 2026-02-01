Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Investigators say no suspect identified, warn against unverified claims

Investigators probing the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, have not identified any suspect or person of interest, Arizona authorities said on Wednesday (February 4), pushing back against speculation surrounding the case.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the investigation remains active and warned the public against spreading unverified claims.

“No suspect or person of interest identified at this time,” the sheriff’s department said in a social media update.

Authorities warn against speculation As rumours circulated on social media about possible suspects, investigators issued a strong caution.

“Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

“Detectives are working closely with the Guthrie family,” the department added. “While we appreciate the public’s concern, the sharing of unverified accusations or false information is irresponsible and does not assist the investigation.”

The department later doubled down on the warning, calling such speculation “irresponsible”.

Case being investigated as a crime Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie, 84, was taken from her Tucson, Arizona, home over the weekend. She was reported missing on Sunday after failing to attend church.

A small amount of blood found inside the home is being tested.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said evidence collected so far has not pointed to a suspect.

“It could be one, it could’ve been more, I don’t know,” Nanos said, referring to the possibility of multiple people being involved.

Last known movements According to Sheriff Nanos, Guthrie was last seen Saturday night after having dinner with her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni, who live nearby.

Nanos told The New York Times that Cioni dropped Nancy Guthrie off at her home around 9:45 pm and ensured she got inside safely before leaving. Earlier, Nanos told Us Weekly that Annie Guthrie was the last known person to see her mother.

Investigators have ruled out the possibility that Guthrie wandered away from her home.

“She does not have any cognitive issues,” Nanos said, adding that her mobility is limited.

Timeline raises alarm In the early hours of Sunday, Guthrie’s pacemaker reportedly lost contact with her iPhone, which was later found left behind at her home, according to law enforcement sources.

When she failed to attend church later that morning, a fellow worshipper grew concerned and contacted her family, prompting the missing person report.

Health concerns heighten urgency Sheriff Nanos has stressed the urgency of the search, noting that Guthrie relies on daily medication and warning that her condition could become critical.

Family at the centre of search Nancy Guthrie is the mother of Savannah Guthrie, who stepped away from her assignment covering the Winter Olympics in Italy to be with her family during the search.

She has three children — Annie Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie and son Charles Guthrie — as authorities continue efforts to locate her safely.