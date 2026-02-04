Nancy Guthrie disappearance latest updates: Savannah Guthrie’s brother-in-law Cioni prime suspect, claims journalist

Nancy Guthrie disappearance latest updates: Authorities are searching for Nancy Guthrie, 84, the mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, after she was reportedly taken from her Tucson, Arizona, home on January 31. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos emphasized the urgency of the case, noting that Nancy requires regular medication that could be life-threatening if missed.
“We hope we are [looking for her alive],” Nanos said during a news conference on Tuesday (February 3).
Investigators found signs of forced entry at Nancy Guthrie’s Catalina Foothills home and discovered evidence suggesting a kidnapping. Several personal items, including her cellphone, wallet, and car, were left behind.
On the reports of the family receiving alleged ransom notes, the sheriff’s department has declined to provide further details, only noting that all tips are being taken seriously.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) visited the Tucson residence of Annie Guthrie, daughter of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie.
Annie Guthrie is one of Nancy’s three children. She and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, live in Tucson’s Catalina Foothills neighborhood, near Nancy’s residence.
Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, were reportedly the last persons to see Nancy after hosting her for dinner the night before her disappearance.
According to Page 6, Cioni dropped Nancy at her home afterward, where she was later believed to have been taken against her will.
Journalist Ashleigh Banfield also revealed that two Nest security cameras at Nancy Guthrie’s Tucson home were smashed prior to her disappearance.
Authorities have reportedly seized the car of Annie Guthrie, Nancy’s daughter, who was the last person known to see her mother on the night of January 31.
The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, 84, mother of Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has seen a new twist after journalist Ashleigh Banfield shared claims on her podcast Drop Dead Serious.
Banfield cited an unverified law enforcement source suggesting that Nancy’s son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, Savannah’s brother-in-law, could be a person of interest.
“These are just musings and not evidence,” Banfield cautioned, emphasizing that the information has not been confirmed.
Ransom fears, Trump steps in, pacemaker clue, 911 audio and FBI search - 5 key developments.
Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie was likely abducted from her Tucson home. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has described the residence as a “crime scene” and said it is possible she was taken from her bed during the night.
FBI agents were spotted on Tuesday at the Arizona home of Savannah Guthrie’s sister, Annie, as part of the expanding investigation.
Officials declined to comment as they exited. Savannah Guthrie is believed to have been present.
Annie was reportedly the last person to see her mother, bringing her home from dinner late Saturday night.
Dispatch audio released by Arizona police has revealed the urgency of the situation from the moment Nancy Guthrie was reported missing.
Nancy, a white female, 84 years of age, 5 feet 2 inches, medium build, brown [hair] over blue [eyes],” a dispatcher said in the audio obtained by Fox News Digital.
Nancy has high blood pressure, pacemaker, and cardiac issues, the dispatcher added.
The audio was released as the search entered its fourth day, heightening concerns for her health and limited mobility.
Investigators are examining data from Nancy Guthrie’s medical devices, which raised fresh alarm.
According to a law enforcement source cited by Fox News, Nancy’s pacemaker stopped syncing with her Apple devices around 2 a.m. Sunday. Her phone and Apple Watch were later found inside her Tucson home when authorities arrived around noon.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed on Tuesday (February 3) that it is aware of reports suggesting a possible ransom note linked to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.
“We are aware of reports circulating about possible ransom note(s) regarding the investigation into Nancy Guthrie,” officials said.
The department emphasized that all information is being taken seriously.
“Anything that comes in, goes directly to our detectives who are coordinating with the FBI,” the statement added.
Following the incident, NBC News reported that Savannah Guthrie will no longer host coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony. The anchor is currently focusing on being with her family during this difficult time.
Nancy Guthrie was last seen Saturday night (January 31) at her home in Tucson, Arizona, and reported missing the following afternoon. Authorities believe she was taken against her will, possibly during the night.
The sheriff’s department has not disclosed further details, but emphasized the urgency of the case given Nancy Guthrie’s age and medical needs.
US President Donald Trump said he plans to call Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie following the disappearance of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie.
"I'm going to call her later on. I think it's a terrible thing," Trump told reporters during a bill signing in the Oval Office.
"I always got along very good with Savannah. (It's a) very unusual situation, but we're going to find out."
Trump also voiced support for increasing federal resources in the investigation, which is being led by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.