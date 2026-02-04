Nancy Guthrie disappearance latest updates: Savannah Guthrie’s brother-in-law Cioni prime suspect, claims journalist

Nancy Guthrie disappearance latest updates: Authorities are searching for Nancy Guthrie, 84, the mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, after she was reportedly taken from her Tucson, Arizona, home on January 31. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos emphasized the urgency of the case, noting that Nancy requires regular medication that could be life-threatening if missed.

“We hope we are [looking for her alive],” Nanos said during a news conference on Tuesday (February 3).

Investigators found signs of forced entry at Nancy Guthrie’s Catalina Foothills home and discovered evidence suggesting a kidnapping. Several personal items, including her cellphone, wallet, and car, were left behind.

On the reports of the family receiving alleged ransom notes, the sheriff’s department has declined to provide further details, only noting that all tips are being taken seriously.