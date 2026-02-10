Nancy Guthrie investigation latest development: Surveillance photos of potential subject released by FBI

The FBI has released surveillance images showing a potential subject in the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. The images were shared on X as investigators continue to examine digital and forensic evidence linked to the case.

In a post on X, FBI Director Kash Patel said federal investigators and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department have spent the past eight days working with private sector partners to recover missing or corrupted footage from Guthrie’s home.

Advertisement

“Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors — including the removal of recording devices,” Patel wrote.

He added that investigators were able to retrieve the material using residual data.

“The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems,” Patel said.

Images show armed individual Patel said the newly recovered images appear to show an armed individual at Guthrie’s home on the morning she disappeared.

“Working with our partners — as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Patel also released two videos showing a potential subject linked to the case.

Masked individual tampering with camera In the black-and-white surveillance photos and two short video clips of a potential subject released by FBI Director Kash Patel, a person is seen wearing gloves, a mask, khakis, sneakers and a backpack at Guthrie’s front door on the morning of her disappearance.

Advertisement

The individual appears to be tampering with the home’s security camera, with their eyes visible through holes in the mask.