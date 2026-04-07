Nancy Guthrie ‘is dead’ — New ransom notes to TMZ demand 'half a bitcoin' to reveal ‘where her body is’

Nancy Guthrie ‘is dead’ — News outlet TMZ received two more ransom notes on Monday, local time, demanding 'half a bitcoin' to reveal where the body of the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie is and who is responsible for her kidnapping.

The notes came in on the same day Savannah returned to the “Today” show for the first time since her mom went missing on February 1.

According to The New York Post, these latest ransom notes were sent by the same mystery person who had demanded one bitcoin in exchange for information on Nancy Guthrie's disappearance nearly two months ago.

What did the new ransom notes say? “We got another letter today from this person, an email saying, ‘I know where her body is, and who the kidnapper is, give me half a bitcoin and I’ll tell you,'” said Harvey Levin, the founder of TMZ, on ‘TMZ Live’ on Monday.

“She is dead,” that note claimed.

“It’s unbelievable that millions have been wasted and yet here I am willing to deliver them on a silver platter since the 11th of february for a bitcoin but I am disregarded as a scam … they are free and the case is frozen but the ego’s remain hot when it comes to me,” the first letter reportedly states.

“Arrogance at its finest.”

After this note was addressed on air, Levin said another note came in from the same person, saying, “I saw her alive with them in the state of Sonora, Mexico.”

The outlet, citing the note, said the person will surrender the information for half a bitcoin, with the other half transferred to their wallet upon a public arrest.

The person, while claiming to hold the valuable intel, said they had nothing to do with the “horrific crime” and insisted that they’ve been out of the US for more than five years, TMZ reported.

In the second letter, the person argued that they’re not motivated by greed.

“I just want whats fair and to live peacefully with enough to start my life again quietly with out having to join a witness protection program,” the note said.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie missing case: Pima County Sheriff reveals importance of 11 January

TMZ said it had alerted the FBI.

Levin noted that the sender has been “persistent” despite knowing that they could be charged with a crime for the hoax.

However, in one of the latest notes, the person behind the notes said that they have been “disregarded as a scam” by law enforcement.

‘All tips and leads taken seriously’: Police The Pima County Sheriff’s Office, leading the Nancy Guthrie case, said it is aware of reports about possible ransom notes tied to the case, The Post reported.

“All tips and leads are being taken seriously and are forwarded directly to our detectives, who are coordinating with the FBI,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson told The Post.

Sheriff Chris Nanos and his teamhave failed to turn up any suspects in the case so far.

Nancy Guthrie case Nancy Guthrie's missing person case has been filled with mystery and frustration, including a series of messages sent to the Guthrie family and media outlets in early February.

Savannah, in an interview late last month, said most of the ransom notes sent to her family were fakes, but “I believe the two notes that we received that we responded to, I tend to believe those are real.”