Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case: At least 3 detained, police activity spikes near 84-year-old's home – latest updates

Police has detained two males, plus one of their moms after receiving a tip

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated14 Feb 2026, 11:30 AM IST
A Pima County Sheriff’s deputy maintains a roadblock in the Catalina Foothills as a suspected raid regarding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, takes place on a residential street in the Catalina Foothills in Tucson, U.S. February 13, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble
At least three people have been detained in connection with the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of US journalist Savannah, who was last seen the night of January 31.

According to Fox News Digital, citing a local law enforcement source, authorities detained two males, plus one of their moms after receiving a tip. The source said a warrant had been served.

During a warrant execution, “technically, everyone is detained,” said the source. It remains unclear if any of them is a suspect.

