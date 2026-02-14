Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case: At least 3 detained, police activity spikes near 84-year-old's home – latest updates

At least three people have been detained in connection with the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of US journalist Savannah, who was last seen the night of January 31.

According to Fox News Digital, citing a local law enforcement source, authorities detained two males, plus one of their moms after receiving a tip. The source said a warrant had been served.

During a warrant execution, “technically, everyone is detained,” said the source. It remains unclear if any of them is a suspect.